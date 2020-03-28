Beginner's Guide to Romantic K dramas: 15 South Korean romantic fantasy shows you should binge watch

Interested in romantic-fantasy dramas? Here are is a list of best romantic-fantasy K-dramas to binge watch.

All K-drama fans can admit that Korean romantic dramas are often the trigger to get you addicted to the K-drama world. Of course, you might have a different taste than your friend or the list but one thing is true that romance lies in all of us. Almost all Korean dramas have some romantic elements, regardless of their genre.

From new K-drama fans to the more addict ones, it is often hard to select which show should they watch. And sometimes that confuses most viewers. So, where should you start? Why not start with some romantic-fantasy K-dramas that will keep you wanting more. There are plenty of romantic-fantasy K-dramas, so it’s difficult to put all of them on one list. So, here is a list of 15 of the best romantic-fantasy K-dramas, in no particular order.

If we leave some out, tell us your recommendations in the comment section below.

1. A Korean Odyssey

A unique story with elements of romance, drama, fantasy, comedy and horror.

2. Memories of the Alhambra

A gripping story that will keep you hooked till the end, so much so that you will get worried about everything that happens in the series.

3. Oh My Ghost

The leads have amazing chemistry and a bittersweet love story about moving on and overcoming obstacles in life.

4. Chicago Typewriter

This is a drama about books, writers, country protectors and strong bonds. And the bromance is PERFECT!

5. Hotel Del Luna

A magical journey of a woman stuck running a hotel that caters to ghosts.

6. My Love from the Star

It’s a romance between an alien and a human.

7. Goblin

We love this drama for its perfect cast, story, bromance and the soundtrack!

8. W: Two Worlds

A drama that will leave you speechless with every episode. It is a romance between a man who exists in a webtoon and a woman from the real world.

9. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

This drama will make you happy, sad and even cry.

10. The Legend of the Blue Sea

It is a light drama based on the innocent love of a man and a mermaid.

11. Secret Garden

A perfect K-drama romance and fantasy – one about unconditional love.

12. While you were Sleeping

A series with romance, suspense mixed with a lot of different emotions.

13. Bride of the Water God

We love the acting, plot, story, special effects, cinematography and the comedy. This is one of the underrated ones.

14. Master’s Sun

A drama about a woman who sees dead people after an accident. It has romance, comedy, mystery, drama and supernatural elements.

15. I am not a Robot

Another underrated drama with a cute sci-fi storyline. The cast pulls off the characters perfectly and keeps the audiences interested in the show.

