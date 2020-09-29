Being Alone vs loneliness: What is the difference between THESE two states?

Being alone and loneliness might seem to be similar, but they are totally different from each other. Loneliness provides you with a negative feeling, whereas, being alone is relaxing and associated with self-improvement. Here’s how.

Being alone and loneliness- these two states may seem to be similar but are completely different from each other and provide with a different kind of feeling. Being alone is when you enjoy with yourself and indulge in something that you love to do. At that moment, nobody is with you and you only complete yourself and doesn’t need anyone to fulfil your life.

On the other hand, loneliness is when you are surrounded by a group of people but still alone and empty. You cannot share your feelings with them. And you need this kind of gathering because you are afraid to be alone. So, when you learn to be alone and enjoy the time then life seems to be more meaningful.

What is the difference between being alone and loneliness?

Feeling lonely

Loneliness is a kind of affliction that can affect people of all ages. According to research, people with such feeling has an emptiness in them that causes a deep ache for not having anyone in their life to share their feelings and emotions. And loneliness doesn’t only affect their psychological well-being, but it’s also damaging for their overall health.

Social media factor of feeling lonely

According to psychologists, excess usage of social media plays a major role amongst people to have a feeling of loneliness. Despite the scope of having connecting to new people every now and then, they are feeling isolated. And the usage of the internet is constantly rising where people have almost forgotten about the real face-to-face interactions; this ultimately makes them feel negative.

Being alone

Being alone is highly beneficial as you get to spend time with yourself alone. And if you like this, then you don’t need anyone in your life to feel enthusiastic. At this time, you are actually prioritising yourself and working on self-improvement. You just simply relax and enjoy your life.

