  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Being Alone vs loneliness: What is the difference between THESE two states?

Being alone and loneliness might seem to be similar, but they are totally different from each other. Loneliness provides you with a negative feeling, whereas, being alone is relaxing and associated with self-improvement. Here’s how.
2954 reads Mumbai
Being Alone vs loneliness: What is the difference between THESE two states?Being Alone vs loneliness: What is the difference between THESE two states?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Being alone and loneliness- these two states may seem to be similar but are completely different from each other and provide with a different kind of feeling. Being alone is when you enjoy with yourself and indulge in something that you love to do. At that moment, nobody is with you and you only complete yourself and doesn’t need anyone to fulfil your life.

On the other hand, loneliness is when you are surrounded by a group of people but still alone and empty. You cannot share your feelings with them. And you need this kind of gathering because you are afraid to be alone. So, when you learn to be alone and enjoy the time then life seems to be more meaningful.

What is the difference between being alone and loneliness?

Feeling lonely

Loneliness is a kind of affliction that can affect people of all ages. According to research, people with such feeling has an emptiness in them that causes a deep ache for not having anyone in their life to share their feelings and emotions. And loneliness doesn’t only affect their psychological well-being, but it’s also damaging for their overall health.

Social media factor of feeling lonely

According to psychologists, excess usage of social media plays a major role amongst people to have a feeling of loneliness. Despite the scope of having connecting to new people every now and then, they are feeling isolated. And the usage of the internet is constantly rising where people have almost forgotten about the real face-to-face interactions; this ultimately makes them feel negative.

Being alone

Being alone is highly beneficial as you get to spend time with yourself alone. And if you like this, then you don’t need anyone in your life to feel enthusiastic. At this time, you are actually prioritising yourself and working on self-improvement. You just simply relax and enjoy your life.

Also Read: Is your teen stressed? THESE signs can help to understand them better

Credits :balance holidays, getty images

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement