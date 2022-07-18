Best 7 TVs in India that you need to bookmark on Amazon Sale today

Wondering if you shall upgrade your TV with a smarter one? Well, this is the perfect time to go one a shopping spree as Amazon sale today guarantees irresistible offers on branded TVs that you always wanted. Here we have shortlisted a few premium yet affordable brands that won’t cause any trouble on the budget front. Each of these is well worth your deliberation because they can truly add an extra flavour to your TV watching or gaming experience.

Here are 7 best TVs to steal from Amazon Sale today:

The list has been curated on the basis of reviews and ratings on Amazon, bringing you the best from the deal list!

1. Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV

This 40-inch full HD TV comes with a 178 Degree wide viewing angle. It comes with a Chromecast built-in and is perfect if you want to have a theatre-like viewing experience. Bezel-less Design, LED Panel, Vivid Picture engine, Detailed Picture Controls and Ultra-bright screen are some of the other features of this TV.

Price: Rs 15,490

Buy Now

2. 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV

This 43 inches Ultra HD Android Smart TV is a must-have if you love binge-watching and TV is your only companion away from home. The Dolby Audio Power Speakers and surround virtualizer will make sure that your listening experience is just as enriching as the visual one.

Price: Rs 22,990

Buy Now

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

It provides a solid viewing foundation, with brilliant colours, good blacks, outstanding upscaling, and a slew of processing smarts. For the price, it's one of the best TVs you can get right now from the Amazon sale today!

Price: Rs 80,990

Buy Now

4.LG 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This TV has Excellent Picture quality and sound quality. This 4K tv supports HDR 10 pro and HLG. This tv has 120Hz Refresh Rate which delivers TruMotion on action scenes. And its DTS Virtual x provides an immersive, multi-dimensional sound experience. The Web Os user interface is marvellously good. Lag-free video playback with LG trumotion 120hz makes it a good choice under this range.

Price: Rs 56,990

Buy Now

5. Mi 138.8 cm (55 Inches) Smart LED TV 4X

The display comes with a resolution of ‎3840 x 2160 pixels, The Mi TV 4X integrates 4K HDR, which delivers images that are bright, deeply coloured and richly contrasted. The Dolby technology featured on the Mi TV 4X delivers rich sound to complement the sharp images. You can even stream movies on your TV instead of your phone with the Data Saver mode.

Price: Rs 34,999

Buy Now

6. AmazonBasics Full HD Smart LED Fire TV

Relish extraordinary clarity and depth with a rich sound that moves around you providing a true surround sound experience with this TV. With advanced data monitoring support to set video streaming quality, set data alert for a bill cycle and track data usage.

Price: Rs 20,499

Buy Now

7. Hisense108 cm (43 inches) Android LED TV

Featuring customised contrast enhancement curves across the entire screen offer brighter whites and deeper blacks. Moving audio on-screen transports you to the middle of the action for a breathtaking experience. Pushing edges to new extremes, the near bezel-less design provides a display with minimal hindrances.

Price: Rs 28,990

Buy Now

Amazon deal of the day gives you the irresistible opportunity to grab these snazzy TVs at a deal-breaking price at a limited time span. If you are looking for a good-looking TV to spruce up your home, pick from the above-listed best deals to save your pockets.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Best face creams for men