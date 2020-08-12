Best body part to get inked on according to your zodiac sign

Getting inked should never be an impulsive decision. It requires a thorough planning of the design, colour, size and most importantly the body part you want to get inked at. Once done, you can make changes to the size or design but not the location of the tattoo. Fret not, here is the list of the best body parts to get inked on according to your zodiac sign.

From design to colour, a tattoo is an extremely personal process that needs some serious thinking and research. You might feel you are nearly done when you pick a design, but the decision-making doesn’t stop here.

A very decisive aspect of getting inked is deciding the body area where you want to get tattooed. People generally go with the less-bone area that would hurt less or an area that is prominently visible. However, if you can’t decide what you really want, then here is the list of body parts to get a tattoo based on your zodiac signs.

1. Aries: Back

Aries hate limitations as they are bold and independent. Therefore, their back is their favourite canvas.

2. Taurus: Wrist

Known for their stubborn and selective nature, Taurus like to be transparent and visible. Therefore, their wrist is an ideal location for them to get inked at.

3. Gemini: Neck

Known for being mischievous, Gemini loves playing peek-a-boo. Therefore, the neck is a perfect choice that is hidden due to clothes.

4. Cancer: Calf

Cancerians are super sensitive and self-protectant. Therefore, the best place for them to get a tattoo is on the calf that can be hidden or shown as per their choice.

5. Leo: Shoulder

Known for their dominating nature, the shoulder is the best place for Leos to get a tattoo at as it showcases their strength.

6. Virgo: Fingers

Virgos are super creative and have a big box of talent. Therefore, fingers are the best place for them to get inked at as it requires detailed work that requires lots of creativity.

7. Libra: Arm

Libra loves adventure and never leaves a chance to explore new things. Therefore, an elbow tattoo always has enough space to explore more designs.

8. Scorpio: Ankle

Scorpios are as mysterious as a dark forest. Therefore, a tattoo on the ankle is always secretive unless you decide to show it off to the world.

9. Sagittarius: Thighs

Known for their open-mindedness, Sagittarius are super fun. Therefore, a tattoo on the thighs is the perfect for you.

10. Capricorn: Chest

Reliable and straight-forward, the best place for Capricorn to get a tattoo at is right on the centre of their chest.

11. Aquarius: Face

Aquarius always wants to set new trends. Therefore, the best place for them is to get a face tattoo to stand out of the crowd.

12. Pisces: Ear

Known for their sensual nature, the best place for Pisces to get a tattoo is on on their ear that attracts attention from all around.

Credits :Getty Images

