Best conversation starters to send to your crush

It can be quite hard to figure out how to start a conversation with someone you like. You may be tongue-tied in front of them as you can’t help but be in awe. At such times, what helps is some handy conversation-starters. You don’t have to wrack your brain and go mad thinking of a message to send to your crush that is subtle yet flirtatious.

So here are some simple yet effective messages that you can send your crush to get things going!

“I'm pretty sure I'm the only person in the city who didn't realise it was going to rain today and didn't come prepared with an umbrella. Is your day going better than mine?”

“Will you go to this rescue puppy website and help me pick out a dog? I'm not actually getting one, but I like to pretend I am.”

“I'm trying to plan my next vacation. What does your ideal trip involve: camping, hiking, sightseeing, lounging, or all-you-can-eating?”

“Serious question: Do you think I could pull off a leather jacket?”

“What do you think is worse: people who celebrate their half-birthday, or people who celebrate their birthday week?"

“Have you ever purchased anything from an Instagram ad? I bought three different things from ads this past week and I'm concerned for myself.”

“What do you think is the most annoying thing a person can post on their Insta story?”

“There's a spider in my apartment. Will you come over and get rid of it, or do you also have an irrational fear of bugs?”

“I'm ordering a pizza and I don't know what to get. Will you pick three toppings with me?”

“Will you send me the best meme you've seen today? I need a good laugh.”

