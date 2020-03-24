Best Disney Shows: These are the shows that you cannot miss out on

Some disney shows are gold and can be watched multiple times. Read below to find out some disney shows that are so good that you have to watch them at least once.

Back in the day, we had some great shows to watch and quite a few of them aired on Disney channel. Disney shows were a rage back then and all of us have grown watching those shows. Be it That's So Raven or Hannah Montana, all of us have grown up watching those shows. If you are a Disney kid, then I am sure you have watched these shows too. To take you back to nostalgic times, here are some Disney shows that you must watch at least once.

If you have watched it, then you must consider watching it again. Since, it is not only fun to revisit them in some of their first roles, but their Disney Channel shows will bring you right back to your childhood with a fun dose of nostalgia.

Must watch Disney shows of all time:

Kim Possible:

Aired in 2002, this Disney channel show was hit and was one of the few shows that had a powerful actress as one of its main characters. Apart from being a popular show, Kim Possible also made cargo pants cool again.

Lizzi McGuire:

Aired in 2001, Lizzie and her friends gave us some major friendship goals. The show tackled problems surrounding bullies, growing up, and popularity, something every kid could relate to. It is a must-watch show.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody:

Aired in 2005, this show also has a Hindi version. Twins Zack and Cody move into the Tipton Hotel after their mom gets a job as the hotel’s lounge singer. They end up bonding with the hotel staff and start to rely on them as they grow up.

Wizards of Waverly Place:

Aired in 2007, the Russo siblings – Alex, Justin, and Max – seem normal, until it is revealed that they are a family of wizards that use their powers throughout their day-to-day lives. They must keep their powers a secret from any mortal or they risk losing their powers for good. Back then, this show had become everyone's favourite.

That’s So Raven:

Aired in 2003, this is one of my personal favourites. Raven can see the future and this show follows Raven Baxter as she tries to live a normal life despite getting visions of future events that may or may not seem like they’re going to happen.

Hannah Montana:

Aired in 2006, this show revolves around Miley Cyrus. During the day, she is Miley Stewart. But, at night, she turns into teen pop sensation Hannah Montana. Miley tries to juggle her double life while keeping her superstar status from everyone around her, even her best friends.

The Proud Family:

Aired in 2001, this show was incredibly iconic. The show focuses on important topics, but it was one of the first to showcase real diversity with its characters.

