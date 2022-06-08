7 Best Father's Day gifts under $170 for your dad who is working from home

Working from home can be tough and tiring and if you find your dad doing it all with no complaints don’t forget to appreciate him. Father’s Day is the best time of the year to shower your love on your hard-working dad with these special gifts that we have curated from Amazon. Father’s Day is not only about children gifting their fathers but also about wives who are proud of how great dads their husbands are. So scroll on and gift your husband these products to cheer them up on Father’s Day.

Here are 7 Father’s Day gifts for your dad:

These gifting items are curated on the basis of the product price, quality and consumer reviews on Amazon.

1. Ergonomic Desk Chair

While working from home can be super tiring, this ergonomic chair can help relieve back and neck pain and provides comfortable seating. The design of the backrest fits the shape of the human spine, with the adjustable lumbar support, the office chair will give your back strong support. A thick padded back and seat make this chair to the next level of comfort.

Price: $ 169.99

2. Foot Rest for Under Desk

Seating is the new smoking! Continous seating and working can cause your dad leg and foot pain. This is why we recommend you to buy this product. A breathable cover allows air to circulate and won't trap heat, while the soft material feels great on feet with or without shoes.

Price: $ 39.95

3. Laptop Tote

If your father love to move around the house with his laptop, then get him this useful laptop tote bag to make his work easier. With a magnetic buckle for quick access, several inside pockets like iPad sleeves and zipped-fastening pockets keep items well organized.

Price: $ 52.99

4. 3-Tier Vintage White Wood Tray

Work from home also means creating a work mess at home. To avoid that mess, gift your dad a work tray for organising his documents and other essentials easily. This will be a very useful Father’s Day gift indeed. It’s perfect for organizing office file folders, paper or magazines on your desktop or counter for quick and easy access.

Price: $ 54.99

5. Floating Pipe Wall Mounted Shelves

Constructed with durable solid planks and sturdy iron pipes, these wall-mounted shelves can add to the home decor of your dad’s office room. These beautiful shelves can be put in a straight configuration or angled for a corner shelf. This set is easy to install as it comes with all mounting hardware included.

Price: $ 54.99

6. Nightstand Organizer Office

All 4 pieces of this docking station organizer are made to fit like a puzzle within seconds. Use the holder to support your electronics, accessories, cell, tablet, glasses, watch, ring, pistol and many others. This will be an extremely useful and thoughtful Father’s Day gift!

Price: $ 37.99

7. Magnetic Levitating Globe with LED Light

Surprise your dad with this charming decor item that will make his workspace look cooler! Its sleek design and trendy colour options will match any home office decor. The sphere of the levitating globe is washable. It's the perfect gift for a person who likes gadgets.

Price: $ 38.99

Father’s Day can be a fun day to celebrate the man who has been the reason for your smiles and cheers throughout your life. If you love your life partner, then let him know your love for him with these Father’s Day gifts that are super cute, useful and snazzy. Make the most of the day by ordering them right away so you can get it gift wrapped before June 19th.

