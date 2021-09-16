Best film scenes to rewatch that perfectly capture the beauty of rains

Rains have the power to instantly brighten your mood and uplift your spirits. The cold winds that accompany the rainy weather, make it the perfect weather to unwind. The rain not only symbolises romance but also symbolises free-spiritedness and uninhibitedness. When it comes to films, there are many scenes that capture the essence of monsoons.

Films are known to be a gateway to perfection, beauty and ultimate fantasies! So here is a list of some of the most popular film scenes that celebrate the rain and it’s essence!

Wake Up Sid!

This film has many scenes that are beyond beautiful. One such scene is when Sid reads Aisha’s article in the Mumbai Beat magazine and realises that she loves him. It is at this moment that it starts raining and Sid drives in the rain to meet Aisha and confesses his feelings for her!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Who can forget the iconic rain dance sequence? Both Rahul and Anjali are at a summer camp in Shimla when it suddenly starts raining and they take shelter under a gazebo. Rahul takes his hand out and asks Anjali for a dance to which she replies by saying “no music”. Rahul magically plays the piano with his fingers and this is the moment when they dance!

Mohabbatein

There is a scene in this film when all the three couples, Sameer and Sanjana, Vikram and Ishika and Karan and Kiran realise their love for each other. Upon seeing this, Megha dances in the rain with joy and hugs Raj.

Dhoom 2

A popular scene from this film is when Aryan and Sunehri play basketball in the rain. They both are extremely competitive and play with a lot of passion and enthusiasm. Check out this scene below.

