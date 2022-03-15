Best gifts for car lovers that can help them to go VROOM in style

Car enthusiasts can't keep calm when it comes to keeping their car neat and tidy. It is not only the driving experience that elicits their love for cars but also the mood enhancing vibrations that it exhales. We have come up with the list of best gifts for car lovers that are unique and trendy. These car accessories surprise people who love cars and are automotive enthusiasts. These fun car accessories for drives are perfect for car owners who are looking for car themed desk accessories. You can help them to go VROOM in style with the best dashboard gifts. We are sure all car lovers can never get disappointment with such alluring car accessories that we have curated.

Scroll down to pick one of the best gifts for car lovers:

1. Jeet Enterprises Airpro Mic Man Perfume

This perfume is a car freshener that has an alluring mic like structure. It comes with an extra refill bottle. It is easy to install and has a new design. The rich exquisite and long lasting french fragrance will help them to keep their car aromatic. It will not only prevent bad odour but also lead to a mood enhancing driving experience.

Price: Rs. 549

Deal: Rs. 459

2. Aviya 3D Universal Leather Stylish Best Car Seat Organizer

This best car seat organizer is a multi-pocket interior hanging car accessory that will help in keeping the car seat neat, empty and tidy. This organizer has spacious compartments to hold every small or big size essentials. It is water proof and scratch proof in nature. To experience a hassle free drive, this interior car accessory comes with one iPad mini pocket , two cell phone pockets, two bottles, an umbrella, wallet, magazines and document holder pockets and a tissue paper holder. This organizer easily holds back seats with velcro straps and elastic strap.

Price: Rs. 1340

Deal: Rs. 699

3. Gold Art India Silver Plated with White Terracotta Ganesha

This terracotta Ganesha is a premium polyresin Lord Ganesha for car dashboard. Ganesh is said to be the symbol of luck and success. If you are looking for gifts for new car owners then what will be better than this car dashboard Ganesha.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

4. AutoBizarre Metal Body Solar Powered Rotating Black Solar Crystal Car Air Freshener

The device is powered through solar energy and is not operated by using any kind of battery. It revolves on its own and helps you enjoy a soothing aromatherapy. It is simple and easy to use. The soft adhesive can fix the product on any plain surface, especially the car dashboard.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 529

5. NIKAVI Leather Card Clip

This leather card clip is a multi-use paper towel cover case. It comes with one tissue refill. This is a practical and a highly durable car accessory. It is made up of microfiber, pu leather and environmental plastic. This leather card clip is hand crafted with attractive white faultless sewing and is odorless. The car accessory is easy to clean. It has two clips so that you can hook it on the car visor as per your convenience.

Price: Rs. 1899

Deal: Rs. 1460

6. HSR Car Accessories Multifunction Phone GPS Holder Anti-Slip Silicone Pad

This silicone pad provides all sorts of convenience while driving. The anti-slip design holds the mobile phone and other small things firmly. The black color of the silicone mat doesn't reflect sunlight and gives the driver a better viewing experience. It is trendy and thus one of the best fights for car lovers.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 497

7. AYSIS Portable & Corded High Power for Car Cleaner

A car cleaner is a true savior. No car enthusiast can bare dirt and grime in the car. To ensure that the car is neat, clean and tidy, they do need to rely on car cleaning machines. A car is not a vehicle, it is a family member. Thus, every car owner requires a vacuum cleaner that reaches the most difficult corner areas of the car.

Price: Rs. 2500

Deal: Rs. 982

8. Lukzer 1PC PU Leather Car Side Organizer

This car side organizer is a seat gap filler. It is a box holder for wallet, mobile, coins, cards and also a key catcher. It creates extra storage for the driver’s stuff. Just slip into the gaps between your seats and easily locate the stuff while boarding off. This drop caddy catcher can be used on any type of car and thus a perfect gift for car lovers.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 599

Every car enthusiast looks for things that can elevate their driving experience. Be it an air freshener, dashboard accessories or seat organiser, each car accessory is unique and useful. Now you don't have to rack your brain to choose the best gifts for car lovers.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

