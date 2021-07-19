Best gifts to get for your friends and family this Eid ul-Adha!

Eid ul-Adha 2021 is just around the corner. If you are still on the lookout for the ideal gift for your loved ones, don’t worry - it’s not too late!

We all look forward to celebrating festivals from the warmth of our homes - the elaborate feasts with our families, the giving and receiving of gifts and blessings, sitting down with old friends and sharing nostalgic stories from better times. The year long pandemic has restricted most of us from getting to do that - some have even spent two Ramadans away from home. Fortunately, you do not necessarily have to miss out on the festivities! Even if you and your loved ones cannot be together this Eid ul-Adha, you can get the same warmth and greetings delivered to them in the form of a thoughtful gift!

Eid ul-Adha falls on the 21st of July this year - which is right around the corner! If you still haven’t found the perfect gift for your dearest ones far far away, fret no more! We have made you a list of some of the most thoughtful and lavish gifts you can send along to spoil your friends and family - and they shall be delivered just in time with Amazon Prime’s fast, no-fuss delivery!

1. Attars

These make for great gifts because they are alcohol-free, composed of 100 percent natural extracts and are concentrated solutions that last long and give off the most beautiful scents! They are suitable for types of skin, and are available in a variety of smells. Check out these 2 that can elevate your loved ones’ presence!

Parag Fragrances Black Orchid Attar

₹ 794.00 – Buy Now.

Parag Fragrances Original Musk Attar for Men

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

2. Jewelry

There can never be a gift more prized than a precious and delicate piece of jewelry gifted with utmost love and affection! Whether it’s a special friend, family or partner, you can never go wrong with gifting jewelry that will upgrade their wardrobes and make them feel your warmth and love each time it is worn!

Zivom Gold-Plated 22 inch Chain for Men

₹ 958.00 – Buy Now.

Mia by Tanishq Magic Dome Gold Pendant

Buy Now.

3. Wrist watches

Watches are very meaningful gifts, and can serve as daily reminders of your love and good intentions for the special one you give them to! Apart from being luxurious gifts and great accessories, watches are a great way to show that you care and love being a part of their lives! Check out these 2 beautiful watches you should consider gifting -

Giordano Blue and Rosegold Women’s Watch

₹ 2,985.00 – Buy Now.

Casio Enticer Black and Gold Analog Men’s Watch

₹ 3,236.00 – Buy Now.

4. Beauty and skincare gift sets

Who doesn’t love the occasional self-care day after a particularly hectic week of meetings and deadlines? This is why the best way to show your love and care for a friend or family member is to remind them to take some time out for themselves every now and then with some of the best beauty and skincare essentials out there - they deserve to be loved and taken care of just as much as they take care of others!

Bombay Shaving Company Gift Kit for Him

₹ 1,099.00 – Buy Now.

Forest Essentials Gift Box

₹ 1,725.00 – Buy Now.

Share your comment ×