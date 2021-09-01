BEST good morning quotes to have a great start to your day

Having a morning filled with positivity and motivation leads to a great start to your day. The thoughts with which you wake up early in the morning determine how your mood and attitude towards things will be for the rest of the day. Thus, it is very important to surround yourself with positive and inspiring thoughts to influence your mindset.

So we have for you some positive and inspiring ‘good morning’ quotes to start your day on the right note! Have a look at these quotes below.

“Every day, do something that will inch you closer to a better tomorrow.” — Doug Firebough

“Every sunrise gives you a new beginning and a new ending. Let this morning be a new beginning to a better relationship and a new ending to the bad memories. It’s an opportunity to enjoy life, breathe freely, think and love. Be grateful for this beautiful day” — Norton Juster

“Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets. So, love the people who treat you right and forget about the ones who do not” — Christy Chung

“Today, give a stranger one of your smiles. It might be the only sunshine he sees all day” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

“There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope” — Bernard Williams

“What I know for sure is that every sunrise is like a new page, a chance to right ourselves and receive each day in all its glory. Each day is a wonder” — Oprah Winfrey

“When you rise in the morning, give thanks for the light, for your life, for your strength. Give thanks for your food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason to give thanks, the fault lies in yourself” — Tecumseh

“Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.” — Wayne Huizenga

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Great attitude is like a perfect cup of coffee — don’t start your day without it." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

