6 Best Harry Potter gift ideas for all Potterheads

For those who have waited long enough to receive their letters from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry Potter-themed gift ideas will bring a big smile to their faces! And while they continue waiting for their letters of admission, these gifts will keep them occupied at least for a little while. Every Potterhead knows the value of gifts as much as Harry Potter did. And that’s why we have listed some of the best Harry Potter-themed gift ideas for all the fans of Harry Potter. From potion bottles that remind us of Severus Snape’s classes to quilts and wands that are so pertinent to the entire series, the list of gifts is endless!

Here are the best Harry Potter gift ideas for everyone.

Scroll on to check out the best Harry Potter gift ideas from Amazon.

1. Harry Potter Golden Snitch Light

Made for fans of Quidditch and all things Harry Potter, this plastic bell jar light features the famous, Golden Snitch. This nightlight can be used as a desk lamp on the nightstand by your bed. It’s a perfect way to illuminate your man cave, bedroom, baby nursery, toddler’s playroom, or themed home theater. It is a cool gift for anyone who loves witches or wizards or the Harry Potter series books and movies.

2. Northwest Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket

This gift is the perfect way to bring a smile to the face of a fan of the mischievous Marauder’s Map from Harry Potter! Add to your collection a Tapestry Throw from The Northwest Company featuring the Warner Bros' Harry Potter, Marauder's Map design. The throw can be used as a soft and warm blanket, or as a beautiful wall tapestry. Featuring colorful frayed edges and vibrant details, the tapestry will make a great gift for a loved one or a perfect addition to your home or office.

3. Harry Potter Sorting Hat Ceramic Trinket Tray

This ceramic trinket tray is an appealing gift for any Harry Potter fans out there. It is fun to use to keep jewelry, coins, and small trinkets conveniently in reach with this truly bewitching trinket tray. The spellbinding 3-dimensional trinket dish design is sure to please Harry Potter fans and would-be wizards of all ages. It is exquisitely crafted with high-quality glazed ceramic to add a supernatural touch.

4. Tervis 1293207 Harry Potter-Charms Tiles Insulated Tumbler

A simple yet valuable gift for all Potterheads, this insulated tumbler is nostalgia served in a gift pack! It is sure to refresh all the memories of the Harry Potter series and books. One of the finest Harry Potter gift ideas for birthdays and special occasions, it is a double-wall tumbler that comes with vacuum insulation to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.

5. Harry Potter - Hogwarts Gold Smartwatch Band

Up your school spirit and passion for witchcraft and wizardry with this Harry Potter-inspired watch band that is emblazoned with the Hogwarts Coat of Arms and a Golden Snitch on the free loop. This smartwatch band is made for wizards, witches, and muggles alike! It is designed for everyone and fits comfortably on nearly every wrist. It is made with sweat and UV-resistant silicone.

6. Harry Potter 17oz Stemless Wine Glasses

Enjoy favorite vintages and show your love for Harry Potter with this set of Harry Potter Stemless Wine Glasses based on the beloved books and movies! The set of 4 classic styled stemless wine glasses feature a gold designs and symbols based on the Harry Potter books and movies. The designs include Platform 9 3/4, the Deathly Hallows, the Marauder's Map and Harry's Glasses and Scar.

Our list of the best Harry Potter gift ideas has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be of good quality and durable. Whether you want to opt for a birthday gift or a gift for special occasion, these Harry Potter gift ideas will keep you covered.

