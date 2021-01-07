BEST home remedies to treat dark circles and bags under your eyes

Dark circles make you look tired and unhealthy and can be caused due to fatigue or lack of sleep. Try these effective home remedies to get rid of dark circles and to reduce puffiness.

With the hectic and fast-paced life and constantly being in front of a screen, be it the phone, the laptop or the idiot box, dark circles are bound to happen. The tiredness and the exertion, not to forget the lack of sleep, it all shows under our eyes. The skin under the eye is one of the most delicate and thinnest areas and any changes in the skin are easily visible. Dark circles can make you look old, tired and ill at times. Fixing these require utmost care as the skin under your eyes is extremely susceptible.

While the most common cause behind the dark circles and under-eye bags is said to be fatigue and exhaustion, there are many more things that can cause dark circles. One of them being age. With age, the skin starts to lose collagen and becomes thinner. Since the skin under your eyes is already thin, veins become visible through the skin under your eyes. Another common cause is too much screen time. Being in front of the television or phone can cause a lot of eye strain which can cause the blood vessels around your eyes to enlarge, resulting in the darkening of the skin under your eyes.

Dehydration and overexposure from the sun can also cause dark circles. Drinking less water results in the skin under your eyes to look dull and dark. Whereas being in the sun can cause your body to produce increased amounts of melanin, the pigment that provides your skin with colour. Being under the sun for long periods of time can cause pigmentation in the under-eye skin.

With the skin under your eyes being extremely thin and delicate, it is always better to follow natural home remedies instead of chemical-based medicines or products. So here are some simple home remedies to get rid of those dark circles and under-eye bags.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants that help in reducing the discolouration around the eye area. They are also rich in lycopene, which is extremely beneficial for cardiovascular health, skin and vision. Lycopene helps in making the skin softer and smoother and reducing the dark circles significantly.

To use tomatoes, simply mix a tsp of tomato juice with 1 tsp lemon juice and then use a cotton ball to apply it under both the eye areas. Let it sit for 10-12 minutes and wash it off with cold water. You can also drink a mix of tomato juice, lemon juice and mint daily.

Potatoes

Potatoes are a rich source of Vitamin C that helps in synthesising collagen. Applying potatoes also helps in reducing the puffiness around the under-eye area. In addition to this, the starch and enzymes present in potatoes help keep the skin nourished and aid in reducing the appearance of dark circles and bags.

For this remedy, grate some potatoes and extract the juice from them. Soak some cotton balls with the juice and place them on the under-eye area for 10-20 minutes. Rinse it with water.

Cold Milk

Milk is a rich source of Vitamin A and lactic acid that helps the skin look younger and reduce wrinkles and lines. It helps in reducing the dark circles and puffiness in the area under your eyes. Using cold milk will soothe the delicate skin around your eyes and will act as a natural cleanser.

To use cold milk, soak a cotton ball in the milk and place it on the affected area for 10-15 minutes and then rinse it with water. Do this twice daily for 1-2 weeks regularly to achieve best results.

Cold Tea bags

Another simple home remedy to get rid of the puffiness and dark circles is to use cold tea bags. You can use green tea or chamomile tea bags. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the area under your eyes. The caffeine in the tea bags will make your eyes look fresh by shrinking the skin tissues and blood vessels, thereby reducing puffiness.

For this home remedy, soak tea bags in water and keep it in the fridge for 30 minutes. Once chilled, place the tea bags on your eyes and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse with cold water and do this 2-3 times a day for best results.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil moisturises the skin and helps in significantly reducing dark circles and bags under the eyes. It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps in reducing the darkness and the puffiness. It also helps in preventing wrinkles and fine lines under the eyes.

To use coconut oil, just take a few drops of the oil in your palm and apply it under your eyes with your finger. Massage it lightly and leave it overnight and wash it off the next morning.

