15 Best laptop backpacks that are worth investing to safeguard your laptop

Laptops have become a necessity. No workaholic or a professional can leave their home without a laptop. In addition to smartphones and tablets, laptops are the mandatory technological gadgets that make things easier at work. If you are a workaholic and time compels you to carry your laptop along with you, then you must check out the best laptop backpacks. A laptop backpack will provide utmost protection and safety to your laptop, laptop accessories and other valuables.

Our top picks of the best laptop backpacks

Today is the day to bid adieu to your sprained fingers, shoulder pain and redness which you have to face whenever you carry a laptop with you. We bring to you the best laptop backpacks that will be your forever companion. With 100 percent safety, security, protection and durability, these laptop backpacks will keep you trouble free while on the go. Buckle up to know everything about laptop bags, their types, factors and reasons to buy one.

There are a wide range of laptop bags that deliver what they claim. Here are the top 4 types of laptop backpack.

1. Laptop backpacks: They are meant to be carried on shoulders. They have multiple compartments, sections, pockets and organisers to store your valuables and accessories.

2. Laptop messenger bags: They are also called courier bags that you can hang around your neck like a sling. They are designed to hold your laptops and tablets.

3. Laptop tote bags: It is similar to a handbag that is large and strong enough to carry your laptop. Laptop tote bags are largely used by women.

4. Laptop Sleeves: It is also regarded as a laptop pouch. It is crafted to protect your laptop from bumps, scratches, water, dirt and dust.

Out of these four types, laptop backpacks have managed to gain immense limelight due to their hands-free feature, accessibility and convenience especially when you have to travel constantly. Moving on, here are a few benefits that will make you understand why it is important to carry a laptop backpack in today’s era.

The benefits of using laptop backpack are as follows

1. Protection

2. Convenience

3. Safety

4. Accessibility

5. Storage capacity

These top 5 benefits are self explanatory. But do not underestimate the power of these 5 benefits that will keep you relaxed and your laptop safe. Without much delay, let’s proceed with the best laptop backpacks to add to cart today itself.

Here is the list of the best laptop backpacks to carry your laptop with utmost protection. No matter how or where you travel, your laptop will always be safe and secure. Say goodbye to laptop damages and anxiety filled travel plans because your laptop backpack will not only divide the weight onto shoulders but also will provide you 100 percent convenience. We have jotted down the best laptop backpacks into three sections that will aid in making better and wiser purchasing decisions. The three sections are:

A. Highly recommended laptop backpacks

B. Mid range laptop backpacks

C. Budget friendly laptop backpacks

Let’s start with the highly recommended and the best laptop backpacks in the town

1. Harissons Xeno 33 Ltrs Black Laptop Backpack

Harissons Xeno 33 Ltrs Black Laptop Backpack is a 15.6 inches laptop backpack. It has three compartments and comes with a waterproof cover. This backpack has ergo grip backstraps and detailed organisers that can easily store all of your laptop accessories and valuables.

Why Harissons Xeno 33 Ltrs Black Laptop Backpack?

This backpack has a padded back and padded shoulder straps as well. This backpack will help you protect your laptop even in crowded places. It is spacious and has an easy grip handle to carry the backpack in hand.

Price: Rs. 2,299

Deal: Rs. 2,159

2. Dell Pro Backpack

Dell Pro Backpack fits all laptops upto 17 inches. It is a lightweight backpack to carry your laptop and distribute the weight on your shoulders. It protects your laptop from impacts and unpleasant environmental conditions. This is one of the premium laptop bags that comes in great quality and smart appearance.

Why Dell Pro Backpack?

This laptop backpack is one of the smart office bags that is water resistant. It comes with a protective material made from reclaimed automobile windshields. It has sufficient space to store your laptop as well as your other laptop accessories and electronic valuables.

Price: Rs. 5,499

Deal: Rs. 2,820

3. Wildcraft Work Packs Black Laptop Backpack

This Wildcraft Work Packs Black Laptop Backpack is a 21 litres backpack that comes in the size of 18 inches. This laptop backpack is crafted to hold a 15 inch laptop with utmost protection. It has a nylon lining and multiple utility pockets. With superior material, this backpack can withstand rough and tough situations while you are travelling.

Why Wildcraft Work Packs Black Laptop Backpack?

This laptop backpack is a sleek, lightweight bag with a young-at-heart design. This bag is not oversized. It is durable and helps you in organising your belongings. It has padded handles and shoulder straps with zipper compartments and bottle holders.

Price: Rs. 1,699

Deal: Rs. 1,469

4. COSMUS Darwin Navy Blue Laptop Backpack

COSMUS Darwin Navy Blue Laptop Backpack is meant to hold a 15.6 inches laptop. This laptop backpack features a durable PU coated water resistance polyester fabric. The cushioned laptop compartment of this backpack is worth appreciating. The material of this backpack is as light as a feather and crafted keeping in mind the safety of your valuables.

Why COSMUS Darwin Navy Blue Laptop Backpack?

It has two large compartments, easy access front pockets with an organizer section and two mesh side pockets. This backpack comes with a 1 year manufacturing warranty. It is also effective for rough use. It has spacious compartments, dedicated pockets, strong and comfortable shoulder lashes.

Price: Rs. 1,899

Deal: Rs. 1,333

5. SKYBAGS Campus Plus XL RED College Laptop Backpack

SKYBAGS Campus Plus XL RED College Laptop Backpack is a tall laptop backpack that you must pay heed to. It has spacious compartments, compression straps, vertical slip in the pocket and a raincover. It has the capacity to store a 17 inch laptop with utmost safety. The ergonomic design and compression straps will never disappoint you.

Why SKYBAGS Campus Plus XL RED College Laptop Backpack?

The organised front compartment will help you to store and organise your pens, USB cords, small gadgets like pendrive, etc. with ease. The air mesh back panel will allow adequate air flow.

Price: Rs. 2,480

B. Mid range laptop backpacks

6. Cosmus Madison 33L waterproof Bag

Cosmus Madison 33L waterproof Bag is a multi purpose backpack. It comes with a dedicated laptop compartment and multi large compartments. It has the ability to store a 15 inch laptop. It is made from water resistance fabric that is durable.

Why Cosmus Madison 33L waterproof Bag?

This backpack is made in India and comes with padded sleeves to keep shoulder and back pain at bay. This laptop backpack suits your style and aids to look modern and comfortable. The cushioned shoulder straps do not cause discomfort when carrying the bag for a longer period of time.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 1,375

7. Harissons Bags Delta 39 L Polyester Black

Harissons Bags Delta 39 L Polyester Black comes with durable double foam handles. The water repellent fabric of this laptop bag will make your laptop safe and secure. It has ergonomic designed back straps for optimal load bearing. The anti sweat air mesh is yet another feature that is highly appreciated by the majority of the laptop travellers.

Why Harissons Bags Delta 39 L Polyester Black?

This laptop bag has a reinforced bar tack stitching and a spacious compartment. The secret hidden compartment and detailed organiser will help you store other knick-knacks like stationery, keys, pen drives and much more.

Price: Rs. 2,799

Deal: Rs. 2,059

8. Artistix 35 Ltrs 46 cm Laptop Backpack

Artistix 35 Ltrs 46 cm Laptop Backpack has a breathable mesh padding, trolley support belt and an anti theft pocket. Laptop compartment with dual zippered access and thick soft foam padding provides extra protection for the laptop which is up to 15.6 inches. The thick and soft foam is shock proof and anti scratch.

Why Artistix 35 Ltrs 46 cm Laptop Backpack?

This backpack has an elasticity breathable back pad for 100 percent comfort. This laptop backpacks comes with 1 year of warranty and is very roomy to store all of your belongings.

Price: Rs. 2,699

Deal: Rs. 1,320

9. Arctic Fox Kobra Gamer Laptop Backpack

Arctic Fox Kobra Gamer Laptop Backpack is an anti-theft backpack. It has a spacious compartment and a drawstring rain cover. The padded shoulder straps will keep you relaxed and stress-free while you travel from one place to another with your laptop.

Why Arctic Fox Kobra Gamer Laptop Backpack?

This backpack has a USB charge external USB port with built-in charging cable that offers a convenient charging of your electronic device anywhere. This bag does not include a battery and so you need a power bank to charge it while on the go.

Price: Rs. 3,799

Deal: Rs. 1,999

10. Urban Tribe Accelerator 30L Laptop Backpack

Urban Tribe Accelerator 30L Laptop Backpack is a 30 litres large backpack with 2 separate compartments for better organisation. You can easily pack your extra stuff in an orderly manner with this laptop backpack in your hands. This bag can hold a 15.6 inches laptop with ease.

Why Urban Tribe Accelerator 30L Laptop Backpack?

This laptop backpack has easy accessible pockets for your convenience to keep last minute things while travelling. It has a chest strap, lock and anti-theft feature. The thoughtful reflector straps add more safety during evening and night times, by increasing the visibility of the bag.

Price: Rs. 2,399

Deal: Rs. 1,649

11. ADISA Laptop Backpack 31 Ltrs

ADISA Laptop Backpack 31 Ltrs will help you carry a laptop of 15.6 inches without any trouble. It has special features like an adjustable padded shoulder handle, 2 bottle holders and padded handle. It also comes with an integrated rain cover.

Why ADISA Laptop Backpack 31 Ltrs?

It exhibits multiple functions. It is one such multi-purpose bag created with extra-large compartments and pockets to organize every big and small accessory.

Price: Rs. 1,799

Deal: Rs. 599

12. POLESTAR Vintage 32 L Backpack

POLESTAR Vintage 32 L Backpack has an ergonomic design. It is a lightweight laptop backpack with padded breathable mesh back and adjustable S curved shoulder straps. This feature helps to protect the backbone and aids to relieve stress on shoulders.

Why POLESTAR Vintage 32 L Backpack?

This backpack is durable and convenient. It has a padded laptop compartment with elasticated strap lock for 100 percent safety. It is crafted from faux leather material that makes it look chic and classy.

Price: Rs. 2,199

Deal: Rs. 619

13. Martucci 15.6 inch 30 L Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack

Martucci 15.6 inch 30 L Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack is a spacious and lightweight laptop bag that you can carry everyday. This casual bag has wide, padded and adjustable shoulder straps. In addition, the padded back offers utmost comfort in carrying heavy items.

Why Martucci 15.6 inch 30 L Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack?

It is a backpack crafted from premium material. It ensures that your back receives support while your shoulders stay relaxed. This laptop bag is one of the best laptop backpacks that is budget friendly and stores from 15.6 to 17 inches laptop.

Price: Rs. 1,799

Deal: Rs. 599

14. Fur Jaden Anti Theft Number Lock Backpack Bag

Fur Jaden Anti Theft Number Lock Backpack Bag comes equipped with a number lock. This helps keep your laptop and other belongings safe when you need to leave your bag unattended in a public space. The number lock sequence can be changed and customised by you directly.

Why Fur Jaden Anti Theft Number Lock Backpack Bag?

This backpack has been designed to ensure equal weight distribution on your shoulders along with padded shoulder straps and breathable air mesh on the back. It comes with a one year warranty and multiple compartments and pockets to store your valuables.

Price: Rs. 2,000

Deal: Rs. 699

15. Novex epoch Grey & Black 15.6" Laptop Backpack

Novex epoch Grey & Black 15.6" Laptop Backpack is a 25 litres backpack made from polyester that is water and tear resistant. It comes with zipper closure and handle. It features a wide shoulder strap that eliminates shoulder fatigue.

Why Novex epoch Grey & Black 15.6" Laptop Backpack?

This backpack is made in India and features everything that a workaholic needs while travelling with his or her laptop. It has an elegant look and high quality fabric that is ultra soft and long lasting.

Price: Rs. 2,195

Deal: Rs. 799

So which are the best laptop backpacks making their way to your home? We are sure with any of these laptop backpacks you can commute from one place to another with ease. Why fall prey to sprained fingers and shoulders when these laptop bags will help you distribute the weight on your shoulders? Add your favourite laptop backpacks to your cart without much ado. Nevertheless, you can also scroll down and check out the factors to consider while purchasing one.

Following are the factors that will help you to make wiser, smarter and better purchasing decisions.

1. Price: Ensure you have set your budget according to your usage, needs and requirements. There are branded laptop backpacks, casual and standard backpacks along with some budget friendly backpacks to serve every purpose of yours.

2. Features: Check what are the special features of the backpack that you choose to buy. Look at the things that distinguish it from the rest of the collection.

3. Material: Ensure that the material is tough and withstands rough use. A softer, breathable and thick material is suitable for everyday use.

4. Comfort: Check whether the backpack has a breathable fabric, air mesh back, padded shoulders to keep health problems like back pain, neck pain and shoulder pain at bay.

5. Durability: The tough material and the fabric the long lasting the backpack.

6. Compartments: Multiple compartments and pockets with strap lock technology will help you to store all of your valuables and laptop accessories with ease.

7. Protection: A laptop backpack with water, scratch and tear resistant features is considered to be the best. In addition, anti-theft technology will be like a cherry on the cake.

With these top 7 factors, we are sure nothing can stop you from taking a wise and smart purchasing decision without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are a few more reasons to buy the best laptop backpacks for everyday use.

Snatch a glimpse of the reasons to buy the best laptop backpacks that will help you commute in an anxiety and troublesome manner.

1. They are lightweight and easy to carry.

2. They are strong as they come with long-lasting straps.

3. The padded shoulder strap will keep your body relaxed and pain free.

4. The adjustable strap length allows you to eliminate discomfort.

5. The breathable mesh back will allow air to flow freely.

6. The mesh fabric is sweat-proof and airy and doesn't stick on your back.

7. They are resistant to shrinking and stretching.

The above reasons are screaming out the plus points of bringing home one of the best laptop backpacks. The types, reasons and factors that you will consider will make sure that you dont regret buying one highly efficient laptop bag for everyday use. Slip into your professional attire and switch on your workaholic mode with the best laptop backpacks hanging off your shoulders.

