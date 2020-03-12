BEST movies to watch on Netflix based on your zodiac sign

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

According to astrology, each zodiac sign is known to like certain kinds of films. So, here we have a list of movies you should watch based on your zodiac sign.

When it comes to movies and entertainment, not everyone has the same taste. Some like rom-coms while others are into sci-fi movies or even thrillers. Now, their choices in movies can be dependant on the kinds of people they are and their personality. While movies in theatres have been replaced with ‘Netflix and Chill’ in bed, a lot of people are always looking to watch all the right things on it. Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered and here a list of movies you can watch on Netflix based on your zodiac personality.

ARIES

Action/adventure films

Aries is a romantic at heart but, when it comes to his/her entertainment, they like to opt for a high-energy action drama. The Avengers can also be their guilty pleasure and definitely the dose of drama and action they need in life.

TAURUS

Movies inspired by life

Taurus, you like to watch movies just to take your mind off the real issues you face throughout the day. So, movies like Pursuit of Happiness should be on top of your list because it not only makes you forget your problems but the plot also makes you idolise all the little things in life.

GEMINI

Suspenseful drama

Considering the kind of personality you have, Gemini, you love a good thrilling suspense. You get a kick out of movies like The foreigner and Extinction. You like your brain to not know what is coming next so even a movie like ‘Bird Box’ might entice you.

CANCER

‘Awwww’ worthy movies

Cancerians are extremely emotional. So, time and again, they like to go ‘aww’ and that is what they exactly want from their movies. These movies need not be romantic chick flicks but films like Dallas Buyer’s Club and ‘Always Be My Maybe’ can do the drill.

LEO

Action Comedies

Well, considering the kind of sassy leader you are, we are sure, Ryan Reynolds is who you look up to. Movies like The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Mr. Right are definitely up your alley with loads of action with a side of sassy comedy.

VIRGO

Classic rom-coms

Virgo’s are perfectionists which is why the like movies with a happy ending. They like watching films with perfect endings like The Kissing Booth or The Incredible Jessica James. ‘The Proposal’ is also on top of their list with the movie having some real-life connections with every Virgo.

LIBRA

Crime drama

Libras are a well-balanced sign. They like to watch movies where the actors fight for justice or like to make a mark on the world with their fight. Movies like Big Eyes is a perfect film for a Libra to watch on Netflix.

SCORPIO

Thrillers

Scorpios are mysterious and often resort to dark humour for their entertainment purposes. Movies like ‘The Outbreak’ and ‘Murder Mystery’ are right up their alley with them rooting too know the climax.

SAGITTARIUS

Drama

Sagittarius is adventurous at heart and loves to be on top of all the things in life. Which is why series like ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Suits’ are always on their re-run lists. ‘The Wolf of the Wallstreet’ is another favourite on Sagi’s Netflix list.

CAPRICORN

Animated movies

Capricorns already have lot of adulting going on n their life. So, when it comes to their taste in entertainment, they turn into a child. The Croods or Monster House are the kinds of movie they like to watch during their much-needed downtime.

AQUARIUS

Horror

Considering the kind of fun people that Aquarians are, they have a surprising dark and horrific taste in movies. They love watching films like The Croods or Monster House that has a horror/dramatic turn in their plot.

PISCES

Movies based on books

Pisces, you love movies based on books. You love it when the plot has some real emotions of the writer coming in through the story and character. The Notebook and P.S I Love You are the kind of movies you’d love and watch again and again.

