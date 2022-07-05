6 Best portable washing machines for a small-spaced house

Compact spaces call for compact and portable devices. And one such device that we use on a regular basis but usually takes up a lot of space is a washing machine. Thanks to modern innovations, portable washing machines have replaced non-portable washing machines and made our laundry days a breeze! Designed to do the job of full-sized models while prioritizing space and convenience, a portable washing machine comes with caster wheels, compact dimensions, and hand-powered agitators. So whether you are looking for an electric or hand-powered model, our list of the best portable washing machines will keep you covered!

Here are the 6 best portable washing machines for a compact space.

Scroll on to check out the best portable washing machines from Amazon.

1. SUPER DEAL Compact Mini Twin Tub Washing Machine

This compact and portable washing machine from Super Deal Probably comes with a spin dryer compartment that will actually get your clothes dry. The entire machine is easy to lift, store, and simple to attach to a sink or a bath faucet. And the plastic body ensures that the machine is rust-proof and always quiet, neat, and clean!

Price: $158.99

Buy Now

2. Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine

Easy to operate, the Giantex washing machine is one of the best portable washing machines designed for compact spaces. It saves you so much time that you don't have to go to a laundry mat or wash things by hand in the tub! It comes with a filter net on the side of the washing barrel, which can easily filter when washing.

Price: $209.99

Buy Now

3. COMFEE’ 1.6 Cu.ft Portable Washing Machine

This portable washing machine is equipped with the 6 most commonly used programs that include Normal, Quick, Heavy, Bulky, Delicate, and Spin Only. It allows you to quickly start the machine the way you like. And you can also add extra rinse time by pressing the “Extra Rinse” button.

Price: $285.99

Buy Now

4. BLACK+DECKER BPWM16W Portable Washer

Ideal for camping trips and RVs, apartments, & boats, or dorms, this clothes washer device from Black+Decker is compact but powerful. It's easily stored or moved in small spaces and connects to a bath faucet with the included drain hose and sink adapter. detergents only.

Price: $306.67

Buy Now

5. Superday Portable Mini Twin Tub Washing Machine

Boasting 2 in 1 twin tub design, one for washing and another one for spin-drying, this machine comes with dual functions that allow you to wash the cloth and spin dry the cloth at the same time. The plastic body ensures the machine will never be rust eaten while the transparent body design allows you to check your cloth anytime!

Price: $119.99

Buy Now

6. Nictemaw Portable Washing Machine

Nictemaw portable washing machine features a compact design specially for saving your space. It is light in weight and easy to move from one place to another. Its honeycomb-shaped inner tub can load about 15.6 lbs at one time and wash a lot of clothes for you. This washing machine owns a very precise time and water control function through its smart control panel.

Price: $279.99

Buy Now

Space is no longer an issue when you have a portable washing machine by your side. Easy to move, install, and use, a portable washing machine will undoubtedly make things super convenient. And with our list of the best portable washing machines available on Amazon, you have to look no further!

