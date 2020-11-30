Best safe outdoor sports your kids can indulge in amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Encouraging your kids to go out and play during the pandemic has become a challenging question for parents under current circumstances. To solve this, these are the 5 sports that your kids can play to keep them active.

Keeping your kids safe and fit at the same time is a dilemma that parents are facing currently. As we all know the current circumstances don’t allow us to venture out or play in the outdoors, being stuck indoors comes with many side effects. One of them being your kids not having the playground to indulge in sports and engage in physical activity. While they can’t take part in any team sports, there are certain sports they can play while maintaining social distance.

Exercising and indulging in sports is beneficial for a child’s mental and physical development. It is an essential part of growing up and missing out on this can have severe side effects. Your child’s immunity will weaken and it will impact their mental health too. To keep them physically active and fit, these are the sports your kids can play while keeping in mind all the necessary precautions to keep them safe from the virus.

Badminton

Badminton is a sport that can be played outdoors as well. You can maintain distance and not come in contact with your opponent. Make sure you are sanitising the sports gear you play with.

Tennis

Tennis is an easy sport to play amid coronavirus. Your kids can enjoy a game of tennis outdoors while keeping all the necessary precautions in mind.

Golf

Another popular sport to play amid coronavirus is Golf. This sport has specifically gained popularity during the pandemic as it is the safest to play and keep you active.

Running

Running is the best form of cardio for your kids. They can easily step out for a run in the neighbourhood to burn their calories and keep fit.

Cycling

If none of these sports interest your child, cycling is the best option. You can simply go out for a ride and enjoy the views while exerting yourself.

Credits :Pexels

