7 Best steam cleaners for a squeaky clean home

One of the underrated yet essential appliances that any house needs are a steam cleaner. A steam cleaner not only helps in cleaning and sanitizing solid and soft surfaces but also prevents the use of chemicals. The ability of a steam cleaner to clean stains on a tile floor or an upholstered cushion endears it as a versatile cleaning appliance. If you are looking to buy a steam cleaner for your home, do not forget to check out our list of the best steam cleaners basis surface compatibility, attachments, and types.

Here are the best steam cleaners for a sparkling home.

1. Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner

The Dupray Neat steam cleaner is an efficient, ultra-reliable do-it-all cleaning and sanitation solution for your home. It is touted as one of the best steam cleaners because of its efficient performance, ease of use, and durability. It can easily remove dirt, grease, and stains while eliminating bacteria, viruses, pathogens, bedbugs, mold, and other undesirables from your house.

Price: $149.78

2. McCulloch MC1275 Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner

If you are looking for an efficient heavy-duty steam cleaner, this one is a good choice for that matter. It offers a naturally deep cleaning solution without the use of harsh chemicals. It cleanses using hot, pressured steam to eliminate grease, grime, and stains from a wide range of surfaces including ceramic tile, grout, granite, sealed wood flooring, laminate, appliances, and grills, autos, and more.

Price: $149.99

3. COSTWAY Multipurpose Steam Cleaner

The Costway multipurpose steam cleaner comes with a rolling caster, two wheels, and a comfortable handle. It is suitable for easy moving and lifting. And whenever there is no water in the tank or if the boiler temperature gets higher than allowed, it will automatically turn off. It is equipped with an extra-long 16ft power cord and 2 alternative extension steam tubes and a soft pipe to offer extra maneuverability and allows you to reach those hard to get to places.

Price: $139.99

4. Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner

With its naturally cleaning and sanitizing power, this steam cleaner lets you sanity a variety of hard surfaces in your home. It comes with seven tools, so it works on shower doors, grout, ovens, microwaves, and so much more. The on-demand trigger allows you to control the amount of steam released while cleaning. Steam Shot uses only water to clean, giving you a chemical-free clean.

Price: $31.04

5. Vapamore MR-750 Ottimo Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner

The MR-750 Ottimo steam cleaner is designed for heavy-duty home or light-duty commercial use. It chemically free deep cleans the entire home, office or commercial job including the kitchen, bedding, sofas, pillows, bathroom, garage, backyard, BBQ grill, and thousands of other jobs around the home and office. This can result in a cleaner home without any of the chemicals used normally in the home.

Price: $899.00

6. Pure Enrichment PureClean XL Rolling Steam Cleaner

PureClean’s steam cleaner is equipped with a triangle brush and mop design that make it easy to clean in corners, around and under furniture, and in other tight spaces where dust, dirt, and grime can accumulate, making sure that no place is left untouched. When not in use, PureClean XL's compact design makes it easy to store between uses. With a built-in cord wrap on the back of the product, the power cord stays neatly tucked away for clutter-free closet storage.

Price: $139.99

7. LIGHT 'N' EASY Steam Mop

This steam mop features a super lightweight design (3. 5 pounds without water) to ensure an easy and pleasant experience without compromising any cleaning capabilities. With simple ergonomics, no swiveling, just pushing forward and pulling backward motions with an L-shape handle, this steam mop is easily one of the best steam cleaners for spacious homes.

Price: $69.99

Consider all of the features such as cleaning spaces, home, office, compact, durability, and lots more before buying a steam cleaner. All of the steam cleaners have been included in our list basis reviews, ratings, and functionalities. Go ahead and add the best steam cleaner to your shopping cart. Happy shopping!

