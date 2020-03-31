10 Best TV and web series to binge watch during the quarantine period

Stuck at home because of quarantine? Here are some of the best shows for you to binge-watch to curb the boredom.

Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm and everybody is under lockdown in their homes. The phrase “Time flies” doesn’t seem appropriate anymore, it only adds to the misery that we all are stuck at home and not able to get back to our normal lives. It is definitely a precautionary measure that you must practice without fail. However, no one can deny the boredom that comes with it.

Movie theatres, pubs and everything else are closed amid the coronavirus lockdown, there is no choice but to stay at home. As much as we are trying to fight the infectious disease, we can’t help but turn to our TV screens and look for something to watch. But what to do when you have already binge-watched all episodes of FRIENDS and The Office.

Don’t worry! We have compiled a list of TV and web shows that you can watch and won’t be disappointed.

1. Bates Motel

A psychological horror drama that has 5 seasons. This is a prequel to the movie Psycho. It is emotionally devastating and the cast is brilliant.

2. Stranger Things

This is a spectacular mixture of strange and mysterious. It has a dark story which is enjoyable to watch.

3. Suits

This show is smart, sassy, ingenious, classy and extremely entertaining!

4. Black Mirror

This show is set in a dystopian world that is dominated by modern technology. Great attention to detail and brilliant plots, characters and storytelling are what makes this show a hit.

5. Supernatural

A tale of two brothers on a hunt, no not a crime, but ghosts. It is creative, addicting and heartwarming.

6. Outlander

Set in the 1740s, this show is about an English combat nurse who is mysteriously transported to the past. This show can be too intense and brutal to watch, so if that’s not your thing skip it.

7. Brooklyn nine-nine

A hilarious sitcom about an N.Y.P.D detective who comes in conflict with his new commanding officer.

8. Breaking Bad

If you’re among the few who haven’t seen this one, believe the hype. The story revolves around a struggling middle-class man who has buried all his dreams until he meets Jesse Pinkman.

9. The Crown

This show surrounds the life events of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation to modern times.

10. Gilmore Girls

A light-hearted drama about a relationship between a mother and a daughter. The characters are realistic and the best thing about the show is that it is not over the top.

Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

