Beyonce Net Worth: Here's everything you need to know about Queen Bey's early life, career & net worth in 2020

Beyonce Net Worth: Beyonce Knowles is one of the most popular American singers. Read on to know more about her net worth in 2020.

Beyonce Net Worth: Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American dancer, singer, songwriter, businesswoman and actress from Houston, Texas. She initially gained recognition when she became the lead singer of the R&B girl group ‘Destiny’s Child’ in the 1990s. Today, Beyonce is known as one of the best singers in the world. As of 2020, Beyonce’s net worth is estimated to be roughly 500 million dollars. Queen Bey, as fans love to call her, is known to indulge in luxurious mansions, grand vacations and adventures. She also has a great sense of choice while gifting; she gifted her husband Jay-Z a private jet and a car and her daughter Blue Ivy a doll worth five figures on her birthday. Apart from that, she also donates for charity to victims of natural disaster and to education.

Beyonce's Early Life

Beyonce Giselle Knowles was born in Houston, Texas on September 4, 1981. She is the daughter to Celestine and Mathew Knowles. Beyonce’s younger sister Solange was also a singer and former backup dancer for Destiny’s Child. Beyonce attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and she later attended Alief Elsik High School where she also was a member of the choir at St. John’s United Methodist Church.

Beyonce's Career

Beyonce’s early career started in 1996 when she joined the group Destiny’s Child, they released their first debut album in 1997. The album had the track ‘No, No, No’ which later became their first huge hit worldwide. Their second album was released in 1999 and sold more than 8 million copies worldwide. Destiny’s child third album was an even bigger success, the album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and also earned many Grammy Award nominations.

Beyonce later decided to continue her career on her own as a solo artist and later released her solo album ‘Dangerously in Love’ in 2003. Beyonce released her second solo album ‘B’Day’ in 2006 where the music style of the album was borrowed from a range of styles like R&B, hip-hop and funk that was popular during the 1970s-80s. The album was received very well.

She featured in several combinations of midtempo, slow, pop and R&B ballads. Her next album ‘I Am… Sasha Fierce’ in 2008 went viral and was sold over eight million copies in the world. In 2011, she brought up her album ‘4’. Beyonce attempted to bring R&B back to contemporary music. Her album was very well received by music critics, and in addition to her music career, she also appeared in several movies including ‘A Hip Hopera’ (2001), ‘The Pink Panther’ (2006), ‘Obsessed’ (2009) and ‘Epic’ (2013).

What is Beyonce’s net worth?

As of 2020, Beyonce’s net worth is 500 million dollars, and her husband Jay-Z is worth around 1 billion.

Read More