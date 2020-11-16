Bhai Dooj 2020: 5 Last minute Gifts that you can give your sibling

Bhai Dooj marks the special bond between a brother and a sister. So, this Bhai Dooj, celebrate your sibling love with these unique gift ideas.

The relationship between the two siblings is indeed special. Sometimes they are your partner in crime and best mate, while at other times, they are like a parent and care for you endlessly. Bhai Dooj is a festival quite similar to Rakshabandhan. This day celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. On this festival, the sister applies tika to her brother and the brother in return gives her something special.

Finding the right gift can indeed be a challenge and can be quite a daunting task. While usually, things like chocolates or a hamper full of sweets are given as a gift, this year try these fun gift ideas to be a little experimental. So, here are 5 unique gifts that you can give your sibling.

Engraved watch

A nice, stylish watch is a necessity and is something that they will always use. Get it engraved with their initials or with a special quote and add a personal touch to your gift.

Customised t-shirt

Having a quirky t-shirt with a cute graphic that describes the bond between you two will indeed make a thoughtful and heartwarming gift.

Framed memories

Make a colourful collage of your childhood photographs and get it framed to indulge in some nostalgia.

Personalised passport cover

If your sibling is someone who loves travelling, then this is the best gift for them. Get a personalised passport cover made with their initials on it.

Gadgets

Everyone loves gadgets. Try to figure out the one gadget that your sibling needs most desperately and surprise them on Bhaiya Dooj.

Credits :Getty Images

