Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp status to send your siblings on THIS special day

Bhai Dooj 2020 is celebrated on November 16. This day is for brothers and sisters to celebrate their bonding. So, send these thoughtful messages to your siblings to make their day.
16249 reads Mumbai
Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta is a Hindu festival that is celebrated during Diwali on the second day of Shukla Paksha on the Kartika month of Hindu calendar. This festival is quite similar to Raksha Bandhan where brothers give some gifts to their sisters. Sisters wish for the long life of their brothers. In the southern part of India, this day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. 

But due to the global pandemic, this year might be different from some people. They may not meet their brothers and sisters on this blissful day. But you can send these beautiful wishes and greetings to your sisters and brothers to make their day of Bhai Dooj. 

Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to send your siblings:

1.Thank you for always being there to support me. You are the best sister in this world. Happy Bhai Dooj!

2.Everything can change with time except our bonding. This will be getting stronger with time. Happy Bhai Dooj brother.

3.A very happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in this world. Stay happy always.

4.May everything beautiful and positive come to your path of life. Be happy always. Happy Bhai Dooj 2020. 

5.May you be blessed with all the luck, happiness, joy, health and wealth. A very happy Bhai Dooj to you brother. 

6.This is the time again to celebrate our bonding and make it stronger. We will always be there to support each other. Happy Bhai Dooj sister. 

7.I feel extremely lucky and blessed to have the most wonderful brother. Thank you for being so supportive and understanding. Happy Bhai Dooj brother!

8.May this Tika makes our bonding stronger and may we be always there for each other. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Wishes, greetings and WhatsApp status to wish on the festival of lights

Credits :indianexpress, wikipedia, bussinessinsider, getty images

