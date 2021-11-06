Bhai Dooj 2021: Share these wishes, messages and quotes with your loved ones

Bhai Dooj falls on the fifth day of the five-day-long Diwali festivities. This festival celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. This festival marks the end of the festivities of Diwali. It will be celebrated on November 6 this year. On this day, sisters apply tika on their brothers’ foreheads who in return, give them gifts.

So soak in the festive spirit of Bhai Dooj by sending these messages, wishes and quotes to your near and dear ones.

On this auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, I pray for your success and well-being. May God's blessings always be with you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Remember when we were kids and fought too much! But all those bitter days have now turned into sweet childhood memories for me. Here's wishing you lots of love and good luck on this auspicious day. Happy Bhai Dooj 2021!

Thank you for being the best brother I could ever ask for! Happy Bhai Dooj!

You have been my guiding North Star! Love you always, bhaiya! Happy Bhai Dooj 2021!

Sister, you and I make the best team together… Cheers to us! Sending you my warm wishes this Bhai Dooj!

Sending my love and blessings, dear sister! Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj 2021! Miss you!

You are the first best friend I ever had in life. I'm blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Bhai Dooj, bhaiya!

Though we are miles apart on this pious day of Bhai Dooj, I hope and pray for all things good in your life bhaiya. Happy Bhai Dooj 2021!

"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk."– Susan Scarf Merrell

“What sets sisters apart from brothers and also from friends is a very intimate meshing of heart, soul and the mystical cords of memory."– Carol Saline

