The Big Bang Theory: Check out the zodiac signs of the main characters of this sitcom

The Big Bang Theory is a show that many people can very easily relate to. It is a show about the outcasts and how they struggle to fit in with their generation. It is a show that deals with the perils of being nerdy. The main characters of this popular sitcom include Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj. This sitcom is directed by Mark Cendrowski.

We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of the show based on their personality traits and qualities. So have a look at the personal zodiac signs of the 4 characters.

Leonard

Leonard is someone who is decisive and the leader of the pack. He doesn’t believe in being in the background and knows how to make his voice heard. The zodiac sign that he is most likely to belong to has to be Aries.

Sheldon

Sheldon is a cut above the rest. He doesn’t believe in living life in a predictable way and has his own set of quirks and eccentricities. The zodiac sign that he is most likely to belong to has to be Pisces.

Raj

Raj is someone who is well in touch with his emotions. He isn’t afraid to verbalise his feelings and is sensitive, emotional and a caring individual. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Cancer.

Howard

Howard is fun-loving and easy-going. He doesn’t believe in complicating matters and is pretty chilled out in his approach to things and situations. The zodiac sign that he is most likely to belong to has to be Aquarius.

