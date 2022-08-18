Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover: 3 Reasons why Capricorn and Pisces are compatible in a marriage

Right from their hot steamy pictures to cute shots, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover often catch our attention with their mushy love. The couple has been head over heels in love with each other and never miss a chance to amaze their fans with their astonishing chemistry. While the couple has always been in limelight for their love story and never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals, their love story wasn’t always hunky dory especially when they decided to tie the knots. However, the couple gets past all the gossip and trolls and set a perfect example of true love. The duo of practical sea-goat and dreamy Pisces is a match made in heaven since they both know how to stand true to each other during the time when roads are filled with pebbles. Though they both see the relationship from a different glare, their faithful, honest and fully devoted nature toward one another is what makes them stick through for the rest of their lives.

Read on to find out more reasons why Capricorn and Pisces are compatible in a marriage

Appreciation is the key to an enduring relationship

This earth and water duo have their striking differences but once they decided to stay with each other, their differences make them appreciate each other perspectives and aid in building a strong relationship. Moreover, this approach introduces them to new perspectives in relationships which assist them in moving forward without any glitches. While both have different sets of personality traits, they effortlessly curate a soft corner in each other’s hearts over time, thus formulating a romantic relationship quite intense.

The fundamental foundation of their relationship is friendship

The Capricorn and Pisces have a thriving friendship! Capricorn believes in investing time in Pisces and always respects their dreams, imagination and creativity and Pisces reciprocate the same once they start noticing the efforts of Capricorn. Because of their deep friendship, even if one of them falls off the track, the other has the capability to pull back and maintain balance.

Deep and open communication style

Pisces follow an open style of communication, they vocalise their emotional needs and never thought twice to open up about their emotional hassles to Capricorn which creates trust and bonding between each other. Their way of communication de-clutter their relationship woes while avoiding any emotional outbursts and amplifying their understanding. They both appreciate each other’s communication approach which contributes to strengthening their bond.

Though the lovebirds from this zodiac sign might face certain glitches at the beginning of their relationship, they will surely make everything work because of their lit chemistry, understanding and profound love they carry for each other in their hearts.

