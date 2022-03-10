Birthday gifts for friends: Get to know how to surprise your friends in the most thoughtful way

Do you brainstorm for long hours to surprise your friends on their birthday? Gone are the days when you surprise them with boring stuff. This year you have a chance to peep into the comprehensive list of birthday gift ideas. These birthday gifts for friends will definitely impress them in the most unexpected way. Be it useful gifts, memorable gifts, creative birthday gifts or a touching gift, get to know how to surprise your friends in a thoughtful way.

Here are widely appreciated birthday gifts for friends:

1. Tribit XFree Go Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

Looking for one of the most useful gifts for friends? Surprise them with Tribit XFree Go Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones that come with a mic. It has a deep bass and a type C lightning fast charge feature. With 34 hours of playtime, our best friend is surely going to shower immense gratitude upon you. This headset will be the most useful gift in the current times perfect for traveling, office purpose and at home.

Price: Rs. 3299

Deal: Rs. 2549

Buy Now

2. Aeronot Fragrances Discovery Set

This perfume gift set is meant for men and women both. If your friends love luxe beauty products, what's better than surprising them with Aeronot Fragrances Discovery Set. It is a collection of exquisite miniature eau de parfum curated inside a luxurious bundle. This is yet another useful and unique birthday gift for your best friends. The Discovery set contains 4 eau de parfum fragrances that are sleek and travel friendly.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

3. Craft Village Personalised name trunk

Get into your creative mode and personalise your best friend’s birthday gift with utmost love and affection. This trunk is available in plenty of colours to suit your friend’s personality. It is a good enough place to store your friend’s favoruite products, munching items. To make it an out of the box birthday gift, stuff in self made greetings and photo albums.

Price: Rs. 1574

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

4. Shopinsta® Wooden Alphabet LED Lamp

This LED lamp will illuminate the spark of your friendship.This lamp is designed in a unique way to make long lasting memories of your lovely moments spent till date. This is one of the best birthday gifts for friends that is eco-friendly in nature. The lamp consumes less energy and will be a representative of your luminous friendship.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

5. PESCA 124 Lights Heart Shape Photo Clip

This photo clip contains 32 clip lights and 92 LED lights. They are composed of ultra bright white warm colour micro leads that don't overheat giving a light fairy effect. Tuck in your favourite photos and let your friend ride down a memory lane on his or her birthday. The beautiful heart shaped structure is an add on element that makes it one of the lovable birthday gifts for friends.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 949

Buy Now





6. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5" Full Touch Display Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max 1.5" Full Touch Display Smartwatch is the most thoughtful gift for yoru techno savvy best friend. In this digital era, surprise your bestie in the most unexpected way. It comes with SpO2, heart rate tracking system with 20 sports mode and sleep monitor. In addition, it also provides a gesture, camera and music control.

Price: Rs. 5999

Deal: Rs. 1999

Buy Now

7. REFULGIX 5 watt_hours DIY Cinematic Happy Birthday Baby LED Light Box

LED light boxes are a widely appreciated birthday gift for friends. This Cinema Light Box comes with 90 letters and symbols to brighten up your words style. Wish your best friend in the most trendy way this year. It is a unique piece of home decor that will highlight your unbreakable friendship.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 649

Buy Now

Be it your best friend or your special friend, you don't have to rack your brain for hours while finalising the appropriate gift for your friend. This list filled with the best birthday gift for friends will not only make your gifting idea simpler but also quick. We are sure such thoughtful, useful and cute gifts will make your best friend’s day.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Best joggers for men: Wish to spice up your athlete appearance? This is what you need