Bizarre: 5 absolutely absurd things Indians have claimed can cure Coronavirus

Coronavirus has left people scared out of their wits and they're ready to do everything in their power to prevent and treat COVID-19 which does not have a cure yet and some of them have been coming up with some really bizarre solutions to treat and prevent this contagious virus.

Coronavirus has scared the entire country and as it spreads across the country, the government is doing everything in their power to contain this virus and prevent it from spreading further. The death toll across the globe rises and people are fearing for their lives and doing anything and everything to protect themselves from contracting this virus. From being locked up inside their homes to stocking up on hand sanitizers and face masks, people are absolutely shaken up and fear has taken over. Fear and panic can make people do stupid things and this is probably why people have started believing in any and every remedy suggest by people with no scientific background in hopes of preventing COVID-19. People are ready to believe and try just about anything from cocaine to garlic, in order to stay safe and all of this just gets weirder by the day and it has reached a point where things have become comical. Here are some absolutely weird and absurd remedies that Indians have suggested to prevent and cure Coronavirus.

1. Yoga

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that yoga is the cure to coronavirus and that no medicine can treat and also went on to say that it is not a real disease and that the changing weather is making it worse. While the rest of the world is busy trying to find a cure, we're being suggested to not be scared and practice yoga to treat and prevent it.

2. Cow Urine

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) organised a cow urine drinking party, just like the rest of the world organises a tea party because they believe that cow urine commonly known as gaumutra is the best way to treat coronavirus and prevent it. And if this wasn't enough the Iskcon temple in Juhu (Mumbai) is using cow urine as a hand sanitiser because they believe that it has anti-bacterial properties.

3. Cow Dung

BJP MLA Suman Haripriya said that cow dung can be used to cure coronavirus along with cow urine as it can purify the surroundings and has medicinal properties and we really wish someone taught them a little bit about basic sanitisation.

4. Vegetarianism

The chief of the All India Hindu Mahasabha said that coronavirus is God's way of punishing the non-vegetarian people. He claims that this virus is here to protect the animals and punish those who eat them. He believes that this virus is an avatar of God and in order to put an end to this pandemic, people need to make an idol of Corona and ask for forgiveness and promise to never eat non-veg or harm animals.

5. Mental Health

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath went all out and claimed that mental illness is the source of coronavirus. He went on to say that when the people across the globe need to overcome mental illness and once they do that, they will be able to overcome diseases like coronavirus as well. He asked people to not panic and focus on their mental health as treating mental health can cure COVID-19.

