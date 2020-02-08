Bizarre: 5 absolutely strange Valentine's day traditions from around the world

Valentine's Day 2020: While we celebrate this day by showering our partners with gifts and love, people around the world seem to have different ways to celebrate this day.

Valentine's day, which is just around the corner, has become another way to grow in the commercial market and sell products but it really does have a lot more to do with love and emotions and expressing your love for your partner. On this day, we come across numerous couples and all the craziness and mushy love and the heart-shaped gifts. From heart-shaped chocolate to a heart-shaped cushion, you'll find it all in the market right before Valentine's day. People usually express their love on this day of love by gifting their partner flowers or chocolates and showering them with gifts and love and romantic dates. But there are some cultures where this day is celebrated with some really strange traditions. There are some very weird centuries-old traditions from across the globe that will truly astonish you. Here are some bizarre Valentine's day traditions that people follow around the world.

1. Japan

Their Valentine's tradition seems to be empowering women. In Japan, the woman buys her man gifts and chocolates and showers him with love. The men are not supposed to get the women any gift at all until a month later. On 14 March, they celebrate the White day when the men are expected to return the favour and shower the women with love and gifts.

2. Denmark & Norway

If chasing and expressing your love in the usual way is not enough for your crush, then this tradition might be just what your crush needs to identify you. The tradition here is to write a poem or send a card for the person you love or have a crush on but you have to keep it anonymous and only sign it with the number of dots that match the number of letters in your name and if your crush manages to guess it right then you have to gift them an easter egg and if not then they have to buy their admirer an easter egg.

3. Philippines

Craziness ensues on this day in the Philippines. They celebrate love by organising mass wedding ceremonies. You'll find mass wedding functions in every place be it the park or the shopping mall or a restaurant. In fact, their government too sponsors some of these events for the sake of love and public service.

4. South Africa

We've all heard of the term, "wearing your heart on your sleeve", but people from South Africa do that, literally, on Valentine's day by pinning the name of the person they like or love or have a crush on, on the sleeve of their shirt. This way your crush surely will know what's in your heart and if you're lucky things might just end well for you.

5. Ghana

This country is known to be the biggest producer of cocoa in the world and they celebrate this day as chocolate day. They aim to attract more tourists by offering chocolate-themed food and menus in the restaurants and by showcasing chocolate exhibits in their museums. This day is all about chocolate for these people.

