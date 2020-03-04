BIZARRE: Bengaluru airport officials seized drug worth Rs 5 crore hidden in wedding cards

Bengaluru custom officials have recently seized the smuggling of Ephedrine worth Rs 5 crore hidden in fake wedding cards.

Airport security checking process is quite lengthy and a bit monotonous as well. But this long security process is there to ensure passenger safety and prevent any illegal crime of smuggling. For example, recently Bengaluru custom officials seized drugs worth Rs 5 crores from the Kempegowda International Airport. The money for smuggling was hidden in wedding cards. The courier terminal received a heavy packet of 43 wedding invitation cards which was being sent to Australia. The courier packet was unusually heavy which consisted of 5 kg ephedrine. This courier, booked by a Madurai-based exporter, seemed suspicious to the airport officials, and hence, they had to cut it.

Customs officials at the #Bengaluru airport seize 5 kg of ephedrine, concealed in wedding invitations that were to be shipped to Australia. Imagine how innovative and alert the officials have to be to counter this menace. pic.twitter.com/GqqWwNDqWR — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) February 23, 2020

According to airport officials, the package had 43 foldable cards with a bottom layer in them. From the bottom layer, they found 80 polythene pouches containing a white crystalline substance. This crystalline substance after being tested was found to be Ephedrine. It has been banned under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

After the investigation, finally, the airport officials found that the wedding cards were only printed to smuggle the drugs but not for any real wedding. This was the second seizure of Ephedrine from the Bengaluru Airport, which is suspected to be controlled by an international drug racket. The investigation is now going on against this Ephedrine case.

