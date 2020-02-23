BIZARRE: Bengaluru street vendor serves dosa with icecream; Here's why netizens think it's weird

A street vendor in Bengaluru has been serving dosas with icecream. Find out what was the reaction on social media after business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of the same.

Dosa is one of the most popular and predominant staple foods down south. It's a flat and thin fried layer of fermented rice batter which is served with sambar, chutney and idli podi; often dosas are also served with potato bhaji in it.



But what would your reaction be if you're served the dosa with ice-cream? This weird food combination has been created by a street vendor of Bengaluru who has been serving dosas with ice-cream in them. Twitter users cannot stop themselves from commenting on this bizarre food combination as some of them take it as an insult towards the staple food of South India. The vendor named Manjunath also served the dosa with chocolate syrup on top of it.

Not a fan of ice cream dosas, but full marks to this gentleman’s inventiveness. In fact Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation. All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/G65jg70Oq5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2020

A business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on Twitter about this dosa creation commenting “Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation.” Though Mahindra loved this innovative dosa, most of the Twitter users are writing negative comments against this creativity. All over, this creation has got mixed reactions from Twitterati as some wrote “blasphemy” and some commented saying it's better than trying waffles.



One of the Twitter users wrote on Mahindra's post that it's also disrespectful while some observed it as a rude behaviour towards the recipe for which the vendor should be punished. That's not the end, because another user commented that some people are there to ruin classics and some to eat them- finally she said 'Dosa ka apmaan'.

