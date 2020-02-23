  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

#BIZARRE: Bengaluru street vendor serves dosa with icecream; Here's why netizens think it's weird

A street vendor in Bengaluru has been serving dosas with icecream. Find out what was the reaction on social media after business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of the same.
1593 reads Mumbai Updated: February 23, 2020 05:51 pm
#BIZARRE: Bengaluru street vendor serves dosa with icecream; Here's why netizens think it's weird#BIZARRE: Bengaluru street vendor serves dosa with icecream; Here's why netizens think it's weird
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dosa is one of the most popular and predominant staple foods down south. It's a flat and thin fried layer of fermented rice batter which is served with sambar, chutney and idli podi; often dosas are also served with potato bhaji in it.

But what would your reaction be if you're served the dosa with ice-cream? This weird food combination has been created by a street vendor of Bengaluru who has been serving dosas with ice-cream in them. Twitter users cannot stop themselves from commenting on this bizarre food combination as some of them take it as an insult towards the staple food of South India. The vendor named Manjunath also served the dosa with chocolate syrup on top of it.

A business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on Twitter about this dosa creation commenting “Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation.” Though Mahindra loved this innovative dosa, most of the Twitter users are writing negative comments against this creativity. All over, this creation has got mixed reactions from Twitterati as some wrote “blasphemy” and some commented saying it's better than trying waffles.

One of the Twitter users wrote on Mahindra's post that it's also disrespectful while some observed it as a rude behaviour towards the recipe for which the vendor should be punished. That's not the end, because another user commented that some people are there to ruin classics and some to eat them- finally she said 'Dosa ka apmaan'.

Credits :Indiatvnews, Twitter, Pexels

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options