Bizarre: A girl's college in Amravati forced students to take an absurd pledge on Valentine's Day; Details In

We've come across numerous weird incidents on Valentine's Day. Most extremist groups take steps to condemn or rather take a strong stand against love but this college, by far, did the most strange thing on this Valentine's Day.

Love among youngsters is not a widely accepted thing in India. From honour killings to moral policing, we've seen it all. The taboo around love affairs and love marriage may not exist in metropolitan cities but it still does exist in small towns and villages. This Valentine's Day when everyone was celebrating love, Bharat Sena was busy getting dogs married in order to condemn love and the western concept of Valentine's Day. But if that isn't weird enough, here's another Valentine's Day incident that will leave you boggled.

The Mahila Arts and Commerce College in Amravati forced students to take an absolutely absurd pledge on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The girls from this all-girls college were forced to take an oath that stated the following, "I pledge that I totally trust my parents and in view of the recent events, I pledge to never love or have a love marriage or marry any man who asks for dowry. Due to social conditions, if my parents get me married anywhere, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from my future daughter-in-law or give dowry to the girl". This pledge was supposedly a part of the NSS (National Service Scheme). It is being believed that this move was taken in order to curb the violence against women.

The Maharashtra Woman and Child Development Minister, Yashomati Thakur claimed that this pledge is not binding on anyone but it might have been taken due to the recent incident in Wardha in order to alert the girls. In Wardha, a 25-year-old lecturer was set on fire by a stalker and succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Nagpur.

While there's nothing wrong with alerting the girls and asking them to take a pledge against dowry demands, there is something seriously wrong in asking them to take an oath to never fall in love. In matters of the heart, a pledge cannot hold anyone back. Moreover, in today's time, we should be educating the boys and teaching them to respect women and instil the right values in their minds instead of forcing women to not fall in love or put restrictions on them and their lives.

