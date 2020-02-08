Bizarre: Groom RUNS away from the wedding because of the bride's 'poor quality' saree

We've heard about couples calling off their wedding or running away because of legit reasons. But this groom ran away because the saree donned by the bride seemed to be of poor quality and that did not sit well with him and his family.

Every bride spends loads of time picking her perfect bridal attire. It's every bride's dream to look her best on her special day and this is why all bridal fashion market has been growing drastically over the years. A bride has every right to pick a bridal outfit of her choice and as per her taste. The opinions of your family and relatives also matter a lot and that can impact your wedding. But in an absolutely absurd incident that occurred recently with a bride from Karnataka, a groom called off the wedding just because the bride was wearing saree of poor quality.

Speaking of the couple, BN Raghukumar and BR Sangeeta fell in love a year ago and belong to the same village. Their marriage was fixed after a mutual understanding between their parents. But their wedding which was scheduled to happen on Thursday was called off due to this trivial matter. During some of the wedding rituals, the bride wore a saree that did not sit well with the family of the bridegroom. Raghukumar's parents felt that the saree was not up to the mark and looked cheap and of poor quality. Finally, they decided to cancel the wedding and directed their son to run away.

Raghukumar belongs to a village in Hassan town, Karnataka and even though he had been dating the girl for about a year, he still ran away from his own wedding which led to the embarrassment for the bride and her family, due to something as petty as the quality of the saree she wore. The bride's family does not seem like the kind to back down and suffer in silence. The bride's family has filed a police complaint against the groom. The Superintendent of Police of Hassan, Srinivas Gowda told IANS that a case of cheating has been filed against Raghukumar and his family for cancelling the wedding and the groom is still absconding.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More