Bizarre: Gurugram society signs Gayatri Mantra to ward off coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic means that people have started staying home and that can get a little boring and this society in Gurugram tried to stay entertained in a strange manner by setting up mics and speakers and singing religious chants and songs.

The coronavirus pandemic has left us all shaken up and filled our minds with fear and panic. From crazy remedies to panic buying, we've done it all but staying positive and in good spirits during this tough time is becoming tougher by the day. As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases goes up, people have been requested to stay home and avoid going out to crowded places in order to avoid putting themselves or others at the risk of contracting COVID-19. This means that people have to stay at home and try to self-quarantine but this can get boring and tiring. Social distancing and home quarantines are about to get a little more difficult because the entertainment industry has also taken a blow because of this virus. Shootings had to be shut down in order to prevent coronavirus from spreading and all sports matches have been postponed which means the television is about to get boring for people but some people have not let this dampen their spirit.

Just like the people in Italy who sang songs from their balconies while being home quarantined, Indian's too tried their hand at it. In a video that went viral on social media, some residents of a Gurugram society tried to do something very similar to keep themselves entertained and busy. In a bizarre incident, they sang a religious chant which is called the Gayatri Maha Mantra together from their respective windows and balconies. They also rang prayer bells and seemed to be well coordinated. They also sang 'Hum honge kaamyaab' to remain motivated and prevent coronavirus. While we have no problems with it, it also seems like a strange way to stay entertained considering that this entire thing was planned by the society. There were 2 women singing on a loudspeaker at the entrance of society with mics. Keeping yourself motivated during isolation is important but we don't believe that this will put an end to the pandemic and cure people. This is the time to stay safe and not put people at the risk of exposure to coronavirus in order to sing songs.

While many said that this was simply a publicity stunt, there were many others who praised the people for practising social distancing and avoiding large gatherings and staying confined to their homes as this is the only way to avoid contagion and prevent COVID-19 from spreading and taking a toll on the entire nation. It's important to remember that we're still in the early stages of the pandemic and staying indoors can prevent it from furthering because stage 3 of this pandemic can be very chaotic for our country.

Read More