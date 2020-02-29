Bizarre: Here are the absolutely strange period myths and traditions from around the world

Some menstruation myths and traditions are so mind-boggling that it just makes you wonder what's wrong with people. Your periods are tough as it is and you don't need the extra stress of all that period drama.

From the minute a girl hits puberty, she has to deal with all the strange myths and traditions around periods which makes them tougher to deal with. As if our periods aren't bad enough, we also have to deal with all the weird customs and beliefs that our family and friends have. It starts with little things like calling it the downtime or feeling low and being embarrassed for carrying a pad or buying one. Periods in India are a huge taboo and period talks are avoided as much as possible. We've all had that moment where we've bought a pack of pads from a pharmacy and the pharmacist packed it up in a newspaper and then in a dark colour packet to make sure that no one knows what you're carrying around. People come up with all sorts of bizarre myths about periods that make most women want to pull their hair out. In many cultures, periods are considered to be sacred while in others it is considered to be impure much like our Indian culture.

Here are some absolutely weird period myths and traditions from around the world.

1. South Indians celebrate the first menstruation of a girl by having a big celebration and giving the girl gifts because this day marks the transition from being a girl to turning into a woman and the entire world will now know about your periods.

2. Some South African tribes slaughter a goat when a girl gets her first period and also keeps her away from other females and then smear her with red clay after a bath.

3. In the Philippines, a mother soaks the daughters period stained underwear in water and then puts this water on the girls face.

4. People in Afghanistan believe that when a woman on her period takes a bath she becomes infertile. This is why women are not allowed to bathe during this time.

5. In Israel, it is believed that you should get slapped in the face till your cheeks turn red when you get your first period. This will ensure that you have red or pink cheeks for the rest of your life and will never have to depend on makeup for it.

6. The science says that having sex while you're on your periods can relieve cramps and put you in a better mood but in Poland, it is believed that this can kill your partner.

7. The Malaysians believe that you should always wash your used pads and get rid of all the blood on them before you throw them away because not doing so will attract ghosts and they may come and haunt you for the rest of your life.

Read More