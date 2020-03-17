Bizarre: Hindu group organises cow urine drinking party to cure Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

We've come across absurd claims of things that can treat this deadly virus that is claiming lives across the globe and cow urine seems to be the new rumour in town. A cow urine drinking party was organised by a group to prevent and cure coronavirus.

Along with the coronavirus outbreak, there is also an outbreak of fear that is driving people crazy. Fear can make you do stupid things but sometimes it just crosses lines. We have all come across weird and rather dangerous home remedies and treatments for that can cure coronavirus but we all know that it's fake. From cocaine to garlic, we have come across many remedies which hold no truth and cannot cure coronavirus but in the midst of this chaos, people are ready to believe in just about anything and take any and all preventive measures to save themselves from contracting this disease. One such rumour that we have come across is cow urine. Cow urine is considered holy by the Hindus in India but there is no scientific proof that cow urine can treat COVID-19 or prevent it. But science does not make sense to us when fear takes over.

In one such strange incident, a Hindu group hosted a cow urine drinking party to ward of coronavirus. It is believed that cow urine is holy and has medicinal properties. It is believed that cow urine can cure numerous illnesses and diseases even though there is no scientific evidence to prove it people still consume it. Coronavirus has claimed numerous lives across the world and with the rise in the COVID-19 death tolls the fear is also rising and people are prepared to do just about anything to keep themselves safe from this dangerous new virus because there is still no cure.

This party was organised by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) in New Delhi in hopes to prevent coronavirus and was attended by nearly 200 people who came to sip on cow urine. Many people have been consuming cow urine for years and believe that they do not need any medications as the cow urine makes them stronger and can protect them from any and all diseases and viruses. Numerous other Hindu groups support the consumption of cow urine or gaumutra. This new remedy suggested by the Hindu group is misleading because a lot of experts have warned us against using such misleading remedies to treat this virus. Cow urine is basically waste material and may not be healthy for human consumption. It is important that we wait for the experts to find the cure to this deadly virus instead of believing in all the rumours and fake remedies that claim to cure this virus but are not backed by any evidence.

