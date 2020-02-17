Bizarre: A new and dangerous viral trend called Skull Breaker Challenge has left parents worried

In a bizarre news, a new and life-threatening challenge has taken the social media by storm and it has left parents worried. Read on to know to more.

In bizarre news, a new and dangerous social media trend called Skull-breaker challenge has been gaining momentum especially on the video-sharing app called TikTok. The weird trend is very dangerous and can cause serious injuries and as the name suggests it can lead to head injuries. In the challenge, three participants stand side by side with two of them knocking the person standing in the middle off balance while they jump together in the air. While a few cases of death are already reported and many people have got injured post the challenge. In one of the videos, we can see a boy losing consciousness after doing the fall.

Kids, especially teenagers have been falling prey to this new bizarre trend and the same has left parents very worried. Many are taking to their social media handle to report about it and cautioning others. This is not the first time such offbeat and jeopardizing challenge has erupted on social media. Many outrageous and life-threatening challenges involving stunts have led to many deaths. Outlet Challenge, Momo Challenge, Kiki Challenge, Blue Whale Challenge and Cinnamon Challenge had left netizens worried

As per reports, one of the first videos that went viral was shot in a school in Venezuela. Later on, it became a trend in Europe and the United States. One of the Indian parents took to her Twitter to caution other kids and parents. She wrote, "Warning: Skullbreaker Challenge is trending I urge you all to show your children and parents and teach them this is really dangerous. It can break skull and can cause some serious problem. #skullbreakerchallenge."

One mother from Arizona took to her Facebook page to create more awareness about the same. She revealed how her son was admitted to hospital as he suffered a head injury and severe cuts after doing the challenge. A part of the post reads, “The premise of the prank is to get an unsuspecting individual to jump, so the pranksters can kick/trip the person to see how hard they fall."

