Bizarre: Newlyweds greet guests in a creative way due to Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

We have come across many strange incidents due to the fear of Coronavirus, but in a viral TikTok video, a newlywed couple took it to a notch higher by getting creative with their greetings. Read on to know more.

This year seems to have brought around a lot of trouble for people around the world. The biggest problem that we are currently battling is the widespread health problem caused due to a virus known as Coronavirus. COVID-19 seems to be contagious and is rapidly spreading throughout the world and the scariest part is that there is no cure to treat this infection yet. This has caused widespread fear and people around the world are taking preventive measures to avoid getting infected. But a virus is not going to stop people from living their lives.

Even after the numerous cases in India people haven't stopped social gathering instead they have turned to preventive measures like using face masks, hand sanitizers and even resorting to namaste! We have also come across numerous pictures of wedding couples wearing face masks during their pre-wedding shoots and for their wedding function as well. It's not like we can cancel or postpone a wedding because of how expensive the big fat Indian wedding is and that's why couples are getting creative with their greeting during wedding events.

In a recent event, a newlywed couple took a very interesting path to greet all their family and friends during their wedding reception. While most people have turned to namastes instead of handshakes and hugs, this couple took it a notch higher by wearing surgical masks during their reception and greeting guests with a leg shake. This event came to light via a viral TikTok video which is making rounds on social media.

This wedding couple chose to stay safe and prevent the risk of contracting coronavirus. In the viral video, you can see the groom greeting people with funny leg shakes while the bride simply greets everyone with a traditional namaste with folded hands. Couples have started to take preventive measures and refuse to shake hands and turn to funny and creative solutions. Coronavirus seems to have taken a toll on the big fat Indian wedding as well.

Read More