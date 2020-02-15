Bizarre: A single guy from the USA is ready to pay USD 25000 to find him a girlfriend

Jeff Gebhart from Kansas City, USA is single and he is so ready to mingle that he is willing to pay you USD 25,000 to find a girl friend for him. Yes, you read it right!

We all will agree on how dating ways have changed over the years. With the advent of revolutionary social media platforms and dating apps, specially designed to network and meet like-minded people, dating scenario has drastically gone at some another level altogether in this era. We are assuming more and more creative ways and routes to find special ones will come up and we just learned about new one recently. Today we are talking about a single guy named Jeff Gebhart from Kansas City, USA. He got tired of dating apps and has come up with a unique idea to find love. The 47-year-old entrepreneur created a website about himself called DateJeffG.com. This is not all, he literally is ready to pay a whopping USD 25,000 (around Rs 17 lacs) to a person who will help him find a girlfriend.

As per his website, he is quite an established entrepreneur and it denotes how he has great 'buddies for life' as well. A part of his bio reads, "I am an entrepreneur fortunate enough to still be passionate about the career path I've chosen. Throughout the years, I've established, built, and sold a couple of companies and have enjoyed economic success. However, what really makes any experience enjoyable is the people you get to share it with. I have an incredible core group of friends that have come into my life at different points and times; some dating back to elementary school. My friends describe me as: "a lighthearted jackass", "high energy", "positive" and "always has a big smile on his face." Aside from this, the site also includes his interests, hobbies, and testimonials so that those who are interested in dating or recommending are well aware of him.

Check out some screen grabs from his website:

In the welcome video, he revealed that he is ready to hand over the sum only to a person who is genuinely interested to help him. If you are planning to help him, then you will have to fill out a detailed questionnaire. However, you are not eligible for the cash prize if you nominate yourself. Oh yes! He won't give away a good chunk of money without some terms and conditions right.

Credits :CBS news

