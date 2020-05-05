BIZARRE: THESE are the weird superstitions from all around the world

There are numerous weird superstitions all around the world and they are being followed by people of those regions. So, find out the superstitions of different countries below.

Despite being highly educated, people still believe in superstitions. This is not just the case in India, there are several superstitions all around the world. In different countries, there are different beliefs that are blindly followed. Even in the 21st century, there are people who get scared if they don't follow certain rituals that they have been taught since their childhood. They tend to obey those rules blindly without any logic.

In India, there are some common superstitions associated with black cat, broken mirror, etc. Similarly, there are some in other countries also like putting empty bottles on the ground is considered to bring luck in Russia. So, here we have listed down such blind beliefs from around the world. Check them out below.

Bizarre superstitions around the world.

Cutting nails at night and on Saturday is bad

In India, people consider cutting nails at night and on Saturday to be very bad luck. So, they avoid it.

Knock on the wood will remove bad things

People in the US often ‘knock on wood’ to ward off bad luck.

Chewing a gum at night

In Turkey, people don’t chew a gum at night because they believe it will turn into the flesh of dead.

Saying rabbit rabbit

In the UK, if the first thing on the first day of the month you say ‘rabbit rabbit’, then you will have good luck for the rest of the month.

Wallet on the ground

Placing your wallet or purse on the ground is considered to be bad luck for finances in Brazil.

Spilling water on someone means luck

In Serbia, spilling water behind a person is believed to bring good luck for that person.

Never say Happy Birthday

In Russia, you can never say happy birthday to someone before the day arrives because it is considered as bad luck.

Mirrors

It’s bad to put two mirrors opposite of each other in Mexico because it opens the doorway for the devil.

Don’t go home after a funeral

There is a Filipino tradition named pagpag, which says that people should never go back straight to their home right after a funeral. Go to some other places and then go home.

Whistling invites evil

In Lithuania, people should not whistle while working indoors because that wakes up the demons.

No cheers with water

In Germany, you cannot say cheers with water. It means you are wishing death for the people you are drinking with. This superstition has its roots in Greek mythology.

Walking backwards

In Portugal, walking backwards is bad because it lets the devils know where you are going.

Tucking your parent finger

You should lock your thumb in your fists while walking through a cemetery, according to Japanese culture. Thumb means parent finger in Japan and locking in into the fists means you are protecting your parents from death.

Women don’t eat goat meat

In Rwanda, women often avoid eating goat meat because it is said to grow their facial hair and also stubbornness.

Avoiding number 4

People in China mostly avoid number 4 or anything associated with it because in the Chinese language, 4 sounds like the word of death.

Bad yellow flowers

Russian people avoid gifting yellow flowers to someone as it is associated with death, infidelity and separation.

Opening scissors

In Egypt, you should not open and close a scissor if not cutting anything. It is considered to be unlucky.

Death due to fans

People in South Korea have a great fear of this concept. So, they will never sleep in a closed room with a running fan.

12 grapes in new year

Spanish people put 12 grapes in their mouth on the midnight of New Year. 12 grapes are considered to be bringing good luck and happiness for the 12 months.

Find a penny

If you can find a penny on the floor especially if its head is facing up, then you will have luck on your side.

Stepping in dog’s poop

If you step on the dog’s poop with your left foot in France, then you are considered to be very lucky.

Bird poop brings fortune

In Russia, if a bird poops on you or something which belongs to you, you will get a good fortune.

Knitting outside is bad for winter season

According to local superstition, it’s not good to knit outside of your home in Iceland because it will prolong the winter season.

