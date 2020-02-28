Bizarre things women are banned from doing across the world

We women can break all the stereotypes, and do everything we want in the world. But however, there are some countries that have banned us from doing certain things read below to find out what they are.

We, women, are strong, confident and can rule the world if given a chance. With times, women are not only excelling in multiple fields, but we are always destroying some stereotypes against us. However, when it comes to freedom, we still have to fight for it every day. Be it going to work after marriage or demanding equal pay at work, we have to struggle to voice our opinion. But there are some places in the world that don't allow women to do so.

Some countries have some weird bans for women, that don't even make sense. There are multiple bans which are imposed on women in different sections of the society which we might find weird sitting in our armchairs.

Read below to find out what these bans are.

Single/divorced/widowed women cannot skydive on Sundays:

This absurd law exists in Florida. It's not strictly enforced but is used against women violators in certain cases.

Married women in La Paz cannot drink wine:

Yes, as per the law, the woman is allowed to consume little wine, but that's only in the presence of her husband. But if the husband thinks that she has had too many sips, then he has the right to divorce her for her morally and sexually lax behaviour.

Women below 40 were banned from shopping in UP:

In Asara village (UP), the panchayat prohibited women below the age of forty from visiting the marketplace in 2012. The panchayat also advised against the use of mobile phones by girls.

Afghanistan women are prohibited from doing multiple things:

They are not only allowed to laugh loudly, wear heels, gather together on festive occasions, and many other things. The Taliban punishes each offence in a gruesome manner.

Women in Iran cannot watch football:

Women are banned from watching certain "male sports" in Iran like football. It is so because the sight of men in shorts, showing off skin in a charged up game could infuse desire and lust in the women's minds.

Women in Vermont can't wear false teeth:

Women in Vermont can't wear false teeth; however, if their husband gives them written permission, they can do so.

