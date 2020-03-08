BIZARRE: TikTok's latest Salt challenge is dangerous; Can send you into a coma

TikTok has always introduced us to new and different challenges, most of which are quite dangerous and harmful. Like the new salt challenge may create severe damage to the brain leading us to coma even. Find out more.

There have been several challenges all over social media that received mixed comments from netizens. But the latest Salt Challenge on TikTok has raised concerns among netizens about the health of the people taking up this challenge. This challenge is all about swallowing salt without spitting it out.

A UK-based doctor considered this challenge as a dangerous one. According to the medical professional, eating too much salt is not good for our health and it can also be poisonous sometimes. This is so because the excess salt increases the sodium levels in the body which may cause intense thirst, nausea and vomiting in our body. At some point, it may also send a person to coma as the excess level of sodium causes swelling in the brain.

Earlier, TikTok had come up with some other weird challenges like Skull Breaker. In this challenge, school kids knocked down their friends by hitting on their legs so that they fall on their head and back. Two teens have also been allegedly injured in New Jersey, USA, for doing this challenge.

This is not the end. There is another dangerous challenge where a phone charger will be partially placed in the socket and you have to drop coins in the gap to create a spark from it. Many people started a fire while trying this outlet challenge.

This app also brought in the Kiki challenge with the song 'In My Feelings' of Drake. In this challenge, people used to jump out of their car and dance on the road.

All of these challenges are dangerous that can cause serious damage to one's health. So, people should be aware enough before performing these type of challenges.

