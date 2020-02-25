BIZARRE: US President Donald Trump gets served Broccoli Corn Samosa; Netizens find it weird

POTUS Donald Trump was served Broccoli Corn Samosa and Twitter users found it weird as aloo was replaced with Broccoli.

Netizens are in awe after seeing the breakfast menu served to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on the first day of his visit to India. One of the items of the menu was made in order to create a fusion between Eastern and Western cuisine, the Broccoli Corn Samosa. This innovative yet weird samosa has been created by Ahmedabad Chef Suresh Khanna. The full menu which was tweeted by a journalist soon went viral and the Broccoli Corn Samosa was called a gross creation.

Samosa is one of the most popular snacks in India and potato is the key ingredient of it. When Twitterati found that potato has been replaced with broccoli, they started to pour comments on Twitter and called it bizarre. Suresh Khanna, the creator of this samosa, said that Broccoli Corn Samosa was made according to Gujarat's climate. Broccoli and corn will be healthier and easier on the palate for Gujarat's heat than aloo and cottage cheese, said the chef. It was meant to provide the US President with an experience of Indian cuisine along with good health.



However, that's not all, Donald Trump has also been served with coconut water in tetra packs, canned juice, cookies, tea and dry fruits like roasted cashews and almonds, dry dates and apricots. This part of the menu got a lot of criticism from social media users as well.

Read More