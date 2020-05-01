BIZARRE: An Uttar Pradesh man goes for grocery shopping but returns with a wife amid the COVID 19 lockdown

A man from Ghaziabad went for grocery shopping. But he returned with a wife amid this lockdown. His mother, who went to the police, is not ready to accept this marriage. Read the details below.

As lockdown due to Coronavirus continues, people are only allowed to go for buying essential stuff. But a man from Ghaziabad, UP, went for grocery shopping and returned home with a wife. His mother was in awe and didn’t allow them to enter the house. She also went to the Sahibabad Police Station to lodge a complaint against her son. On being asked about this situation, his mother said to the reporters, “I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage”.

Her son’s name is Guddu who is 26-year-old and he said that he married Savita two months ago in the Arya Samaj Mandir of Haridwar. But they couldn’t get the marriage certificate because of the lockdown. He also tried to visit Haridwar again for the certificate but couldn’t get it because of the extended lockdown.

#WATCH Ghaziabad: Mother denied entry to son who had gone out to purchase groceries&returned after marrying a woman in Sahibabad area. The man says, "We performed our marriage in a temple today & priest said that he would help us get marriage certificate once #lockdown is lifted" pic.twitter.com/Sfs8K79RO0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020

Guddu decided to bring Savita to his home because she was asked to leave her rented house in Delhi by the landlord where she was staying for the lockdown. But, since Guddu’s mother is not ready to accept this marriage, the Sahibabad Police has ordered Savita’s landlord to allow them to stay in the rented house

