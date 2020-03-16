Bizarre: Uttar Pradesh man wanted to eat human hands for dinner; Tells wife to cook them

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an absolutely bizarre incident, a man left his wife horrified after he asked her to cook a chopped human hand, that he brought home, for dinner. This mentally unstable man has been detained by the police for his bizarre craving.

A lot of us are hardcore foodies and love trying different food items and cuisines. We also come across people who eat anything that lives and moves and they have tried all kinds of non-vegetarian food items. But with the coronavirus outbreak people seem to have cut down on eating non-veg and eggs. In fact, people have stopped going out to eat at different restaurants due to the fear of contracting this disease but that won't stop us from enjoying a good new dish that can be cooked at home. Many people have turned to cooking their favourite dishes at home and experimenting with cooking in order to satisfy their cravings without having to take a risk but sometimes things just go out of hand.

In one such weird incident, a man from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh brought home the one thing he wanted to eat and asked his wife to cook it which absolutely freaked her out. This man allegedly brought a human hand from a nearby crematorium and asked his wife to cook it for dinner. It is believed that the man in question is an alcoholic and is of unsound mind. It is believed that he brought that hand from the river Ganga's bank where dead bodies are often cremated. This incident scared his wife to the extent that she lost her consciousness and fainted upon seeing the chopped human hand and woke up to find her husband cooking the hand in a pan.

His wife immediately locked the husband inside the house and informed the neighbours and called the police regarding the same as soon as she realised what was happening. While people around the world are turning vegetarian, this man seems to be indulging in his foodie fantasies and has left the entire neighbourhood shocked. The police have detained the man after walking in on him cooking human flesh. While he has not killed anyone, cannibalism is still a heinous crime and is punishable by the law. This incident left a dark memory with the wife as she has refused to go back to the same house where her husband tried to cook and eat a dead person's chopped hand while the police are taking the necessary actions.

