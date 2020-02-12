Bizarre: A woman prepares Chyawanprash smoothie; Twitterati are left impressed

A woman makes Chyawanprash smoothie by getting inspired by a comedy show. Twitter users poured the post with numerous negative comments.

A user named Tarika Singh made a Chyawanprash smoothie, put it up on Twitter and dedicated it with the Indian comedian Vir Das. The picture she shared shows a transparent mason jar containing the smoothie in it with a red and white straw. She captioned the picture as 'Dedicated to Vir Das the Chyawanprash smoothie. It won't make you go.' Well, this post has not impressed Twitterati at all.



Twitter users poured her with negative comments on that post even tagged the comedian in it as well. Tarika has also replied to a tweet mentioning the recipe of this smoothie. The ingredients include 200 ml milk, half an apple, 1 tbsp peanut butter, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp Chyawanprash, honey according to your taste. Tarika Singh received this weird idea of making Chyawanprash smoothie from one of the comedy shows of Vir Das. During his show, he cracked a joke on the taste of Chyawanprash and the negative feeling of Indian kids associated with it.



Even Vir Das also reacted to Tarika's post with a displeasing emoji. He said, 'Yo...i just do the jokes....i ain't in charge of the aftermath'. The post got several other comments- one said that "It seems to be an oxymoron". Another user wrote, "Why did Tarika make something like this?"



