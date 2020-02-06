Bizzare: Love Food? THESE are some weird food items that are available only in JAPAN

Besides from being known for arcade games, public transport and fashion- Japan is also known for some of its bizzare food. If you love experimenting with food, then here are some bizzare food items that you must try in Japan.

Japan, a country that's unseen, beautiful and one of its kind, is known for its fashion, technology, and food. Japan is real, beautiful and surreal. Right from the world-famous Shibuya crossing to the Kawaii culture, Japan surely has something that'll make you fall in love with the country. Be it its majestic shrines, or its vibrant lanes, you can never get enough of Japan. Japan is insanely popular for its anime and arcade games, but more than that, food in Japan is something that cannot be missed out on.

This wonderful country is not only known for cat cafes, maid cafes and other such cafes, but it's also known for some of its bizarre food items. Yes, apart from serving some of the most delicious foods known to the world, Japan is also home to some of the strangest food combinations we’ve ever heard of!

So, if you want to experience the true culture and flavour of Japan, then these are some bizarre food items that you must try in the country.

Cold noodles:

Love your desi style noodles? Well, it's now time to try some cold noodles. Yes, cold soba noodles are quite popular in Japan, and these buckwheat noodles dipped into a sweet broth with green onions and wasabi are enjoyed by everyone in the country.

Shirako (fish sperm):

The sperm sac of a fish is a popular bar snack in Japan, though regarded by many as an acquired taste. It’s served hot or cold and is savoured by many people across the country.

Torisashi (chicken sashimi):

You might stop eating chicken, again after eating this dish. This dish is guaranteed to evoke shock and horror from friends and family at home is chicken sashimi. Chicken sashimi is a raw chicken that's highly popular in Japan.

Kitkat:

Kitkat's are so popular in Japan that they are given to people to wish them luck. Japan has taken creativity a step further and has flavours such as baked potato, french salt, sports drink, strawberry, green tea, apple and wasabi flavoured Kitkat! In light of cherry blossom season, KitKat also has a cherry blossom flavour.

Cube watermelons:

We all love to eat watermelons, but will you ever pay USD 100 for one watermelon. Well, that's the price of cube watermelons in Japan. They are common in Japan, but are purely ornamental and are often very expensive and rare.

