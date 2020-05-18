BLACKPINK to TWICE: Top 5 most popular K Pop Girl Groups of 2020 you should know about

South Korean girl groups are from the K-Pop industry that have been extremely popular all over the world from the late 90s. So, here are the top 5 K-Pop girl groups of 2020 you should know about. Read on to know about them.

K-Pop girl groups are referred to the all-female groups from the Korean pop or K-pop industry. Korean girl groups have immensely been popular for their interesting concepts, catchy lyrics, point-choreography and fresh visuals. The first generation of Korean girl groups became popular in the late 90s and some of the groups are S.E.S., Fin.K.L and Baby Vox. Then from 2003, the second-generation groups came into the spotlight and some of them are Girls' Generation, Kara, Wonder Girls, 2NE1, 4Minute, Sistar, Miss A, Girl's Day, Apink, etc.

The third-generation groups made their debut in 2012 and they are currently ruling the K-Pop industry. Some of the K-Pop girl groups are Blackpink, Twice, Red Velvet, GFriend, Mamamoo, I.O.I., Everglow, EXID, oh!GG, Itzy, etc. Today, we have listed the top 5 girl groups.

Most popular 5 K-Pop girl groups of 2020 you should know about:

Blackpink

This is one of the most popular girl bands of South Korea and it’s active from 2016 to present. Members of this group are Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Their album Boombayah became the most popular one.

Twice

Twice has been active from 2015 and the members are Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu. The Twice has been called the new or next "Nation’s Girl Group".

Red Velvet

Active since 2014, Red Velvet is a K-pop girl group of 5 members and they are Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, Yeri. They are popular for their unique concept of using two different shades, i.e. Red for the pop genre and Velvet for hip hop and jazz.

Everglow

Aisha, Sihyeon, E: U, Onda, Yiren and Mia are the members of the group Everglow which is active from 2019 to present. The most unique concept of their band is that each girl has a specific position in the group. This group debuted with their album ‘Arrival of Everglow’.

GFriend

GFriend is a 6-member K-Pop girl group and the members are Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, Umji. This band is active from 2015 to present. The most popular album of the group is ‘Awakening’ which includes the track ‘Fingertip’.

