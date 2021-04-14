Bohag Bihu 2021: History, Significance and ways to celebrate this festival

Bohag Bihu will be celebrated on April 14 this year. This festival marks the traditional Assamese New Year. Know the history, significance and rituals associated with this day.

Bihu is a harvest festival that is celebrated in Northeast India. Bihu is celebrated thrice a year. The three sets of festivals include Magh or Bhogali Bihu which is celebrated in January, Bohag Bihu celebrated in April and Kati Bihu, which is celebrated in October.

Bohag Bihu starts mid-April and goes on for 7 days. The seven days are known as Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Chera Bihu and Mela Bihu. This year it will start on April 14 and end on April 20. Read on to know the history, significance of this festival and ways to celebrate it.

History:

According to the yearly weather calendar, Bihu is celebrated three times a year. Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, Kati or Kartik Bihu in October and Magh Bihu in January. Bohag Bihu, which is celebrated in April, marks the beginning of Assamese New Year.

Significance:

Bohag Bihu signifies the harvest season. On this day, farmers thank the Lord for the harvest and welcome the spring season. People perform the traditional Bihu dance to celebrate this day and adorn new clothes. They also make traditional dishes like Larus, Pitha and Xaak to celebrate this auspicious day.

Celebrations:

People wake up early and take a bath with a paste made with raw turmeric and urad dal. They dress up in traditional clothes and seek the blessings of their elders and exchange gifts. They then have a light breakfast consisting of sticky rice along with curd and jaggery. Their lunch includes fish, mutton and sometimes pork dishes.

