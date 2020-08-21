Bon Voyage: THIS is what your zodiac sign says about your travelling habit

Are you a wanderlust-seeker who loves picking their backpack and just travelling across the globe? If yes, then you have landed in the right place. Check out what your stars say about your travelling habit.

Travelling frequently leaves a tremendous impact on your physical and mental well-being. We generally tend to get so caught up in the hustle-bustle of our daily lives that sometimes we forget to make some time for ourselves.

There are distinctive types of travellers across the globe. For some wanderers, travelling is an adventure passage to relieve stress and for some people, it’s just a mood changer. This article will help you figure out what kind of traveller you are. Read below to know more.



1. The Last-Minute Planners

A spontaneous vacation plan is not just exciting, it saves time and stays fresh in your mind. Sagittarius and Capricorn are carefree and they like their trips to be liberating. They know whom to dial-up at midnight for a last-minute trip.

2. Cozy Travel Buddies

Not every traveler is a thrill-seeking wanderer. Some people prefer relaxing by sunny beaches with a glass of wine rather than partying on the shacks with a full blast of music. Leo and Cancer makes the best travel buddies to explore leisure destinations for some perfect #VacayGoals.

3. Adventure Seekers

Some wanderers seek an adrenaline rush in exploring every bit of world by interacting with different cultures and communities. Libra, Pisces, Gemini, Taurus and Scorpio love wild activities and are the biggest thrill-seekers of all times.

Also Read: Mountains To Mandala: THIS is the best tattoo for you as per your zodiac sign

4. Solo Travelers

Some wanderers are lone wolves and love choosing their own path by travelling alone. Aquarius prefer unaccompanied travelling because it gives them a wave of thrill and adventure.

5. Peculiar Wanderers

Some eccentric travellers focus on what to avoid, rather than making a bucket list of things they wish to do. Virgo and Aries like to keep their trip unique and manage everything without a single word of stress.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×