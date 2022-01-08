Bookmark THESE men’s shaving razor sets to gift your dad on his birthday

When it comes to gifting men, we often are left in a confusion about what would please them. While women have so many options, men are left with a limited few and to find the perfect gift that’ll be useful to your man is never easy to find. If you are planning on to gift your dad his birthday and pondering about what will make him happy, check out these gift sets from different brands that consist of a shaving razor, shaving foam, face scrub etc. It will surely be a useful gift for your dad who always hesitates to spend on himself.

Gillette Mach3 Razor Gift Pack

Featuring three-blade technology and a front pivot for precision, Mach 3 is one of the best razors that promises a clean shave without any cuts. The lubrication gel strip fades to white when the shave is no longer optimal. This will be an amazing gift to your dad who is still struggling with the ordinary blades.

Price: Rs 1149

Buy Now

Bombay Shaving Company Gift Set

This set includes a silver metal precision safety razor, exfoliating scrub, shaving cream, post-shave balm, shaving brush and feather blades. The razor was designed the way a razor should be: sharp and heavy. It works in conjunction with scrubs, creams and balms to deliver the best shaving experience.

Price: Rs 2349

Buy Now

Spruce Streak6 Pivot - 6 Blade Shaving Razor

Each shaving cartridge has 6 sharp diamond and titanium coated razor blades that have been designed to deliver the closest and smoothest shave. Each shaving cartridge also has an additional trimmer blade at the back for easy styling and hard to reach areas.

Price: Rs 299

Buy Now

Mud Shaving Kit Essentials

With excellent packaging and a maximum number of products in one single set, this will be a classy gift that your papa will love. It includes a 6-blade razor, shaving cream, aftershave balm and extra cartridges.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

LetsShave Pro 4 Blade

The pivoting head gives one a close shave without nicks and cuts. The superior open flow architecture at the back of the cartridge makes rinsing easy and quick.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

